Lewis Hamilton's recent driving style, reminiscent of Fernando Alonso's approach, has surprised F1 commentator Peter Windsor.

The Brit's recent upturn in performances in the 2023 season following the Monaco GP has seen him secure podium finishes in Spain, Canada, and Britain. He recently clinched his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, despite his qualifying success, Hamilton dropped to fourth place during the race after losing the lead at the start.

Peter Windsor observed a shift in Hamilton's driving style during the Monaco GP, particularly in the cool conditions at the Barcelona race that followed.

The former Williams team manager shared his insights on a recent YouTube stream on his channel. He highlighted how Hamilton's efforts to generate more temperature in the front tires were similar to Fernando Alonso's ability to perform well in underperforming cars.

Hamilton's adaptation involves taking longer corners, leaning on the front tires more, and making the front end work harder, possibly combined with later braking than he has ever done in his F1 career.

Windsor noted that Hamilton's transition between straight lines and applying steering remains seamless, but he now exhibits longer corners, likely a consequence of performing more braking in a straight line. He stated:

"It could well be a unique style, it’s a bit Fernando Alonso-ish given that Fernando has a bit of a spike as he’s loading up the steering whereas Lewis is still incredibly supple in that area and the transition between straight line and applying steering."

Lewis Hamilton's new driving technique is the only way to work with the car, believes Peter Windsor

According to Peter Windsor, Lewis Hamilton's change in driving style appears to be a deliberate response to the characteristics of the Mercedes W14.

By making the front tires work effectively and ensuring they reach the right temperature, Hamilton can optimize the car's performance. This new approach deviates from his signature ultra-short corner driving style, which the Brit utilized successfully in the past with superior racing cars.

Windsor stated:

“I think that’s what’s happening, I think Lewis has actually changed his style this year because that’s the only way he can get this car to work."

Windsor compared Lewis Hamilton's adaptation to driving in wet conditions, where short corners are less effective due to reduced grip. He explained:

"It’s a sign of his talent that he can do that, actually. It’s a bit like driving in the wet, you don’t see a lot of short corners in the wet because that’s not where the grip is."

According to the former Williams boss, Hamilton's talent lies in his ability to adjust and adapt his driving style, much like Alonso or Max Verstappen. Windsor continued:

"The grip is usually on the outside away from the racing line, and if that’s the case, you drive to that grip point but then all the things that enable a [Max] Verstappen to get a car into his transition zone – his very supple hand and footwork – allows him, in the same way, to get to that grip point on the outside of the corner in the wet in a very supple way."

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the seven-time world champion to see how he adapts his driving style with the latest upgrades to his engine.