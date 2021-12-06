"Not the first time" - Lewis Hamilton explains why he called Max Verstappen "f**king crazy" during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was replete with drama and controversy.

One such dramatic incident with Max Verstappen saw Hamilton calling his title rival "f**king crazy."

Lewis Hamilton later clarified his comments in a post-race press interview, saying:

"I definitely feel like there were scenarios where that was the case [referring to dangerous driving by Max Verstappen]. This is not the first time that I've had to avoid collisions [with Max]. That's how I felt in the moment, but you know sometimes you say things in the heat of the moment and you go back and rewatch things and maybe feel differently. But I just try to recompose myself and chase it down."

The Grand Prix, with its narrow track and tight walls, saw a whole season's worth of red flags, safety cars, and penalties in a single race.

Regardless of the challenges, Lewis Hamilton won the race, scratching off points from the eight-point difference between him and Verstappen going into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In what seemed like a repeat of the Sau Paulo Grand Prix from earlier this year, the two title contenders had their fair share of on-track incidents yet again, with the reigning champion crashing into the back of the Dutchman at one point of the race.

Going into Turn 1, Max Verstappen went off track, overtaking Hamilton in a move considered illegal. The Dutchman was subsequently told to give the position back to Hamilton. A miscommunication between the Mercedes pit wall and race control, however, saw Hamilton crashing into the back of Verstappen's Red Bull.

The Briton felt as if Verstappen had 'brake tested' him, intentionally causing a collision, which is when he was heard swearing at the Dutchman on team radio.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at level pegging heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton erase the points difference between him and Max Verstappen. With only the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remaining, the 2021 F1 season will witness an all-out battle between the two drivers, who are currently equal in the points table.

Max Verstappen does hold a slight advantage going into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next Sunday. In a scenario where both drivers are tied on points at the end of the race, he will be crowned champion, as he has won more races than Hamilton this season.

