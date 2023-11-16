Lewis Hamilton explains one strategy in Las Vegas GP that could “make a big difference”

Lewis Hamilton feels that the F1 Las Vegas GP could go in Mercedes' way if the team manages to fix the issue with the tire degradation.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is now just around the corner, and F1 will be making a return to the Sin City after over 40 years since the last race in Caesar's Palace. While the track is largely unknown to many teams and the performance is still under question, Lewis Hamilton is adamant that there is one factor that could make a big difference, which is the tire degradation of the W14.

"You saw in the last race we got the car in the wrong place, and it was terrible. It’s really about tyres. If you get the tyres working, it could make a big difference," the Briton said at the pre-event press conference.

Tire degradation has been a major issue for Mercedes this season. The Brazilian GP showed exactly how slow they went, and the lack of downforce was not the only issue. While Toto Wolff, the team principal, earlier stated that he is uncertain about their performance in Las Vegas, Lewis Hamilton has only one major issue with the car.

Lewis Hamilton seemingly gives up on battle with Sergio Perez for P2

The 2023 season has gone brilliantly well for Red Bull, and Sergio Perez has had a taste of the success as well. With just two races to go in the season, his second place in the standings feels secure now with over 30 points between him and Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton has been driving ruthlessly to take second place from Perez, however, the W14 has not been a steady machine. During the last race in Brazil, Hamilton only finished P7 in the Sprint and P8 in the main race because of the slow pace.

The Red Bull driver had a hold over him in both of the runs, coming home a solid P3 and P4, respectively. This has widened the gap between the two, and although Lewis Hamilton could have a try, it seems that it will be difficult for him as he said during the drivers' conference in Las Vegas.

"He’s too far away now. 30 points in two races, he’d have to have two disasters and I’d have to be 2nd, basically," Hamilton said.

At the same time, Lewis Hamilton feels that it would not make a difference for him to finish second or third because he has had an "amazing year," despite all the troubles they faced with the car and performance.

"Honestly it really doesn’t make any difference if I’m 2nd or 3rd. I think we’ve still had an amazing year, given the car that we’ve had. We never thought that we’d be fighting for 2nd in the Constructors’ and knocking on the door of the most dominant car probably of our era," he added.