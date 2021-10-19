"Lewis Hamilton is just an extreme natural talent" - Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of making history this season. After winning his seventh World Championship last year, if Hamilton wins the title this year as well he will beat Michael Schumacher's record for the most titles by a Formula 1 driver.

When asked to compare the two drivers, the only teammate both the drivers had in common, Nico Rosberg, gave an interesting take.

Speaking about Hamilton, Rosberg termed him the most naturally gifted driver of all time.

“Lewis is just an extreme natural talent, in terms of talent, he must probably be the best,” Rosberg told Sky, as quoted by Motorsport-Total.com. “And he builds on that, that instinct is phenomenal with him.”

However, when it came to passion and diligence, Rosberg tilted more towards the German.

Speaking about the differences between the two drivers, Rosberg said:

"A big difference is diligence. Lewis hates testing. And Michael, who would do tests every day, even though he is a seven-time world champion, he also knows that you can still learn a little bit. It’s just diligence, passion.”

"What he does very well is the whole politics with the media" - Rosberg

Delving deeper into the areas where Lewis Hamilton excels, Rosberg pointed out how the Briton has developed a stronghold over the media and often uses that to his benefit. He also talked about how Hamilton has been able to toe the line perfectly and master the grey area in Formula 1.

“What he does very well is the whole politics, with the media," said Rosberg. "He acts very, very cleverly. And even on the track, when you go into the grey areas, it’s somehow never really his fault. It’s always the opponent’s fault.”

It's always interesting to see things from the point of view of someone who had teamed up with both the seven-time world champions. However, something interesting that not many would have noticed is the fact that Nico Rosberg is the only driver to have beaten two of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1.

Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton in an epic battle in 2016 at Mercedes while he also beat Michael Schumacher as his teammate during their time together at Mercedes.

The debate about who is the GOAT will always continue and there will be fans who might pick someone other than Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. But it's always interesting to look at what made these drivers such a force of nature and someone like Rosberg is probably the best source to find that out.

