Lewis Hamilton: F1 drama feels like 'a Kardashian show'

Lewis Hamilton feels that the drama surrounding F1 is like a "Kardashian show," referring to the long-running American reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The critically-panned show has gained a large following courtesy of the drama it showcased in every episode.

During an interview with Channel 4, Hamilton was questioned about his views on the drama that had unfolded throughout the 2022 F1 season. Whether it was the cost cap or the events at Red Bull between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the latest season was filled with a lot to talk about.

The Mercedes driver termed the whole thing "a Kardashian show" while also taking a slight dig at Max Verstappen's mother. He said:

"It feels like the bit of a Kardashian show happening, it's pretty hilarious. The stuff that I've heard of the past few days has been so entertaining. Somebody's mother posting something [on social media] and pretty interesting stuff that's going on, I'm sure it will be on Netflix."

Formula God @formula1god This is Max Verstappen’s Mother Sophie talking about the rumours of Sergio Perez cheating on his wife after the Monaco GP win This is Max Verstappen’s Mother Sophie talking about the rumours of Sergio Perez cheating on his wife after the Monaco GP win 😳 https://t.co/PuUutSygf6

Lewis Hamilton's dig at Max Verstappen's mother Sophia Kumpen stems from rumors that she reportedly joked about Sergio Perez cheating on his wife during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP post-race celebrations. Meanwhile, when it came to the cost cap, the Briton felt that transparency was needed within the sport to keep things intact and prevent a mess. He said:

"I think we've got to continue to strive for transparency and continuously work to make sure that we stay strong to the pillars and the core values of what the sport is. But what a mess, it's been very interesting to see it unfold over the last 12 months."

I think I’ll adapt: Lewis Hamilton

Speaking about the battles with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton said that he hoped that there would not be any more coming together from the two drivers but wasn't optimistic of that happening. He said:

“I think I’ll adapt. You’ve seen in previous years that I try to avoid [contact] in scenarios. I’m sure we’ll grow, both sides will grow and improve hopefully so we don’t have experiences like we did in the last race [Sao Paulo], but I wouldn’t hold your breath.”

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Was it anyone’s fault or a racing incident? 🤔



#F1 #LewisHamilton #MaxVerstappen #BrazilGP Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share their thoughts following their coming together in BrazilWas it anyone’s fault or a racing incident? 🤔 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share their thoughts following their coming together in Brazil 👀 Was it anyone’s fault or a racing incident? 🤔#F1 #LewisHamilton #MaxVerstappen #BrazilGP https://t.co/8vUO3r6Ssr

When suggested that Max Verstappen was probably trying to take on the driver with the best record on the grid, Lewis Hamilton claimed he felt there was some resemblance to what he did as well when he made his debut. He said:

"I think yeah, you’re probably right. I remember when I first got to the sport and your target is the guy that has the most championships. It was Fernando [Alonso], then it was Kimi [Raikkonen], because Kimi was one of the best drivers here, and then it was Seb [Vettel] – so I think it’s natural.”

It is interesting to see Hamilton throwing subtle barbs at Verstappen before the 2023 F1 season has even begun. This bodes well for fans and the sport if the two fight for the title again.

