Lewis Hamilton fan shares a beautiful encounter with the Mercedes driver in Qatar as he gifts him a rainbow bracelet for the race weekend

A fan recently shared a heartfelt story about how he met Lewis Hamilton prior to the 2023 F1 Qatar GP and gifted the seven-time world champion a rainbow bracelet.

On X (formerly Twitter), the fan by the username '@Dino_SterminF1' posted a story of how he had a conversation with Lewis Hamilton during Thursday's media day ahead of the Qatar GP. He explained that Hamilton's bodyguards allowed him to talk to the Mercedes star and took him to the back of the media pen, from where drivers leave the area.

The fan tweeted the following:

"Just had a one on one conversation with Lewis. Gave him a rainbow bracelet to wear for the weekend. I spoke to his bodyguards, and they both helped me out and made sure I got to speak to Lewis and give him the bracelet. They took me to the back of the media pen where Lewis would have walked out of."

Upon meeting the seven-time world champion, the fan revealed to him that he was a South African karting champion and also worked in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton graciously took the rainbow bracelet and stated that he would wear it for the rest of the race weekend. The post concluded:

"When he did I told him I’m a South African karting champion and I work in F1 & I’m apart of the LGBTQ and I thanked him for everything his done. He took the bracelet and said he would wear it for me this weekend. Thank you @LewisHamilton"

Lewis Hamilton feels him finishing second in drivers' championship depends on Sergio Perez's performance

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about his own battle with Sergio Perez for second place in the drivers' championship. He stated that finishing second or third also depends on how Checo is performing in the upcoming races.

The Mercedes driver told the media:

“I mean it's ultimately largely dependent on Checo, Checo’s performance moving forwards. As he should easily have second, as you know. But I’m really proud of where we are, where I’ve managed to get to. I am really proud of the race performances so far.

"Of course I want to try and do better and do more and if were to get second it would be amazing. But the main focus is really to try and get second for the team.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently 33 points behind Sergio Perez in the drivers' championship table.