Lewis Hamilton fans furious at Mercedes for calling George Russell's podium trophy the team's first of the season

F1 fans were left furious when Mercedes F1 posted about George Russell's podium finish and called it the first trophy for the team this season, seemingly overlooking Lewis Hamilton's P2 finish in the Chinese GP Sprint race. The seven-time world champion finished the Canadian Grand Prix in P4 behind his young compatriot who got the podium for the team after starting from pole position.

Both British drivers were in contention for the podium places in the final phase of the race. But it was Russell who took the spot overtaking his experienced teammate into the final chicane and getting the place for himself.

To celebrate the feat, the Mercedes F1 team on their social media handle posted a picture of the P3 trophy from Sunday and wrote:

"Heading home with our first trophy of the year. This one is for everyone in Brackley and Brixworth that have been working so hard to move us closer to the front."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans of Lewis Hamilton were fuming at the German team for ignoring the seven-time world champion's P2 in the Chinese GP Sprint and further calling it a plaque.

"One day its a trophy the next day its a plaque," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans on X voiced their frustration and disappointment over the post:

"This team is detestable," a fan claimed

"That Lewis disrespect is insane," another fan wrote.

"This is getting so pathetic."

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on Mercedes' podium in Canada

Lewis Hamilton said that he was grateful to the team members working at the factory in Brackley and Brixworth and dedicated the podium to them.

As per F1.com, the 39-year-old said:

"We scored some good points for the team today. We’re also looking like we’ve made a step closer to the front this weekend which is really encouraging."

"Thank you so much to everyone at Brackley and Brixworth who has worked so hard to deliver our recent updates. It has moved us in the right direction, and we will continue to put the effort in to continue that progress."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff too expressed his gratitude towards the team members in the factory for their work in delivering the 'first' podium of the season, adding:

"Everyone at Brackley and Brixworth continues to work incredibly hard and it’s great to see their efforts rewarded with our first podium of the year. I hope that we can continue this positive trajectory."

"Looking ahead to Barcelona, it’s a circuit that really tests a car. We are excited to go there and truly understand where we are performance-wise," he said.

Mercedes have further solidified their hold on the P4 in the Constructor's Championship after adding 28 points to the tally, taking their total to 124, with Goerge Russell contributing 69 and Lewis Hamilton 55 points respectively after nine races and two Sprints.