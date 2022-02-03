Lewis Hamilton fans react to the idea of diss track to break silence

A Lewis Hamilton fan hilariously suggested the idea of the Briton breaking his silence with a diss track. The world champion vanished from the public eye after his controversial final lap loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

In what is F1's latest twist, some fans are suggesting that Hamilton makes his return to the sport through the medium of a diss track — a rap song that attacks a person or entity's character. The fan's tweet read:

“Imagine Lewis breaks his since by dropping a diss track”

Naj ✨ @f1NajLH Imagine Lewis breaks his silence by dropping a diss track Imagine Lewis breaks his silence by dropping a diss track🔥

While the original post didn't mention the topic of the hypothetical diss track, other fans have speculated it would be about race director Michael Masi and the FIA. Hamilton and the team are still disappointed due to the Briton's final lap loss to Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. Masi's mismanagement of the safety car restart has led to the Briton's disappearance from social media and public appearances, sparking rumors of his retirement.

One fan hilariously replied to the original tweet, suggesting that other key Mercedes members take on the roles of background vocals and 'hype' men. The fan said:

“Bottas needs a feature & Toto has to be doing background vocals. George Russell can be the hype man”

Sherieen @Sherixxn @f1NajLH Bottas needs a feature & Toto has to be doing background vocals. George Russell can be the hype man 🤣 @f1NajLH Bottas needs a feature & Toto has to be doing background vocals. George Russell can be the hype man 🤣

Karun Chandhok feels Lewis Hamilton's retirement would be "extremely damaging" to the sport's reputation

Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok



You assume that just because we don’t rant on social media, we are staying silent. I know the sport & the FIA.



Speaking to people privately & calmly is more effective. That’s what I have chosen to do. Ginny @GinintheCity @karunchandhok And when will we see you yourself, Karun, stand up and be counted? You still appear to be an apologist for this corrupt, rotting corpse of a sport. It feels like you and your colleagues are turning your eyes away and ignoring it. @karunchandhok And when will we see you yourself, Karun, stand up and be counted? You still appear to be an apologist for this corrupt, rotting corpse of a sport. It feels like you and your colleagues are turning your eyes away and ignoring it. I shall quote the phrase “Assumption is the mother of all screw ups”.You assume that just because we don’t rant on social media, we are staying silent. I know the sport & the FIA.Speaking to people privately & calmly is more effective. That’s what I have chosen to do. twitter.com/gininthecity/s… I shall quote the phrase “Assumption is the mother of all screw ups”. You assume that just because we don’t rant on social media, we are staying silent. I know the sport & the FIA. Speaking to people privately & calmly is more effective. That’s what I have chosen to do. twitter.com/gininthecity/s…

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton's premature retirement would further damage the already tarnished reputation of F1. Many fans and critics have lashed out at the FIA for its mismanagement of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, claiming the sport has lost its integrity. If the Briton were to retire from the sport, it would show that the sport's most decorated driver has lost faith in the very sport that gave him everything he has. Chandhok told Express UK:

“Ultimately only he knows what’s going on in his head. In my opinion, I think it would be very very damaging for the sport if he walked away. Essentially he would be walking away because he didn’t think the sport was fair or credibly run. That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA.”

Neither Mercedes nor Lewis Hamilton confirmed the Briton's status in 2022. Multiple sources, however, claim the 37-year-old's return is contingent on the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry, which is to become public just ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in March. Only time will tell if the sport's favorite star will be able to reconcile the immense loss in his mind and return in 2022.

