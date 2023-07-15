Lewis Hamilton fears Red Bull F1 could “dominate for the next 3 years”

Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull's dominant streak in the sport could last for the next three years. While the seven-time world champion has nothing against the Bulls or Max Verstappen, he hopes that the sport continues to have a conversation about dominance.

Hamilton and Mercedes were the dominant force in the sport from 2014-2021, with the Brackley squad winning eight constructors' titles in a row.

🦌 @TroIledByAkumpo



The best performance in F1 history.



@F1 Throwback to Lewis Hamilton’s epic performance at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix. From P20 -> P1.The best performance in F1 history.

The Briton won six titles in this period, with many claiming that the mid-2010s was a boring era in the sport's history. However, that all changed in 2021 when Max Verstappen managed to dethrone the world champion at the end of a highly-controversial season that saw a lot of twists and turns.

While the tide has certainly shifted against Lewis Hamilton and team, the Briton believes that Red Bull might maintain their dominance for the next three years. Lewis Hamilton told Channel 4:

"There is a chance that Red Bull, with the cost cap and the way it’s set up now, they’re so far ahead that they could dominate for the next three years. And maybe for the Verstappen fans that’s enjoyable, and of course for Max it is, but I’m just saying for our sport we definitely need to have the conversation of how we can try and make it better"

Hollywood star Brad Pitt on Lewis Hamilton's influence on the upcoming Apex F1 movie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's influence on the upcoming Apex F1 movie, claiming the Briton is helping the team deliver a sense of realism and honesty to the film.

The film is being produced by Apple and will be streamed on its platform. It stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a washed-up racer who comes out of retirement to prove himself. A part of the movie was filmed at the 2023 F1 British GP, with Pitt's fictional car following the actual cars in the formation lap.

In a conversation with F1 commentator Martin Brundle, Brad Pitt mentioned Lewis Hamilton's involvement in the upcoming movie, saying:

"Lewis, who's also our producer, is really, really intent that we that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is."

Hamilton will use his vast experience to ensure that the spirit or essence of F1 is captured by Pitt's film crew. The Mercedes star will help with the element of realism and will be an integral part of the movie's development.