Lewis Hamilton feels F1 'did listen' to drivers' concerns on racing in venues with safety concerns

Lewis Hamilton believes F1 does take drivers' opinions into consideration concerning unsafe venues. The Briton revealed that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is working with the drivers to make the sport better.

On being asked in the press conference if the sport needed to listen to the drivers, the Briton said:

“Well, I mean, if you remember last time we were here, I did mention something, then we didn’t race. I think they did listen then. I think now with Stefano [Domenicali] there I think we have someone who has a lot of empathy.”

According to the seven-time world champion, the F1 CEO is easy to work with as he empathizes with the drivers. Reflecting on the moment when the 2020 Australian GP was canceled due to a pandemic outbreak worldwide, Hamilton revealed that drivers were then being heard by the sport's management.

Lewis Hamilton reveals drivers and F1 are working together to make the sport better

The British champion revealed that the F1 CEO has a massive task at hand when it comes to the management of the sport. The Mercedes driver, however, believes the drivers and the sport are working together in harmony better than in previous years, with Stefano Domenicali in charge.

Speaking about Domenicali working alongside the drivers, Lewis Hamilton said:

“He’s got a huge job to do but I think there is a better rapport between the drivers and Formula 1 and so yeah, I think we are working together better than ever. I think ultimately, it benefits all of us to continue to work together to build this sport to be as great as it is but can be even bigger. So that’s what we’ll do.”

An example of drivers' opinion being considered was the four-hour-long meeting in Jeddah, where a missile attack threatened the continuance of the Saudi Arabian race weekend. Although the drivers had serious concerns about the safety of the circuit and country, Domenicali and Sporting Director Ross Brawn took part in the meetings with the drivers to ensure the weekend went ahead.

