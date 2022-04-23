"I think we underperformed as a team today" - Lewis Hamilton dejected after Mercedes' woeful 2022 F1 Imola GP Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admitted that each race weekend is like a rescue mission for him and Mercedes after an underwhelming showing in qualifying for the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

The Briton struggled for pace and grip in his Mercedes W13 throughout practice and was able to get out of Q3 by a margin of 0.004 to AlphaTauri man Yuki Tsunoda.

Hamilton's cause was not aided by intermittent rain around the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari either as both he and teammate George Russell were caught out by the elements.

After the session, the seven-time world champion shared his thoughts in a quick chat with Sky Sports F1. Hamilton said:

“It wasn’t a great session. Naturally it is disappointing. We came here with optimism and you know everyone is working really hard back at the factory but things just don’t come together.”

The Briton went on to add, saying:

“I think we underperformed as a team today. There are things that we should have done that we didn’t do but anyways. We will work as hard as we can to move up in the sprint race, it is going to be hard, but maybe the weather will improve and we can do better.”

Hamilton also appeared to exchange words with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and the mood seemed anything but convivial between the two.

When pressed about the conversation with Wolff, the 37-year-old said:

“That’s all internal stuff. I don’t want to share that. We will just keep working. It is what it is. Each weekend is a rescue.”

After a dismal qualifying, Mercedes could still turn things around in the sprint race and set themselves up for a fight in the feature race on Sunday

"There is hardly any difference between the two" - George Russell on par with Lewis Hamilton, according to former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Marc Surer feels Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been more or less evenly matched so far in the 2022 season.

In an interview before the 2022 F1 Imola GP weekend, the German shared his thoughts on the gap between Hamilton and his new Mercedes teammate. Surer said:

“I actually thought he [Lewis Hamilton] would have a harder time against [George] Russell, especially in qualifying. But there is not much missing, there is hardly any difference between the two. And in the race, Hamilton is the benchmark – who always whines on the radio, but on the other hand, always gives everything. That’s why I’m not worried about Lewis.”

Russell currently has 37 points to Hamilton's 28 and both drivers have one podium finish each so far in 2022. With Russell qualifying ahead of his veteran teammate for the sprint race in Imola, it remains to be seen how the two will behave with each other on track when the lights go out.

Edited by Anurag C