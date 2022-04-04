"You don't really feel like you're doing something over 300km/h" - Lewis Hamilton feels MotoGP 'more risky' than F1

Lewis Hamilton claims MotoGP is riskier than F1, citing the sport's lack of seatbelts as a possible cause. The seven-time world champion sat down with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi to discuss the differences and similarities between the two sports.

Motorsport fans have argued for decades about which of the two sports is better - by all metrics. While not commenting on which of the two is superior, Lewis Hamilton claims MotoGP is much riskier than F1 due to the lack of seatbelts and safety equipment.

F1 has improved its safety standards immensely in recent decades. While the sport is still certainly risky, it is to be noted that only one driver (Jules Bianchi) has died on track since the great Ayrton Senna lost his life in 1994.

Speaking to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I have to look at the steering wheel to realize how fast I'm going. You don't really feel like you're doing anything over 300km/h, you're very used to that, but when you're on a bike, you feel like you're going fast, it's an exciting experience."

"I think MotoGP is more risky, they don't have belts, when they have an accident, it's very strong. It's very difficult for them to improve safety, so the fear factor is always there,"

Lewis Hamilton claims he wanted to race bikes when he was younger

Mercedes F1 News - SilverArrows.Net @SilverArrowsNet



#F1 #TeamLH

silverarrows.net/news/lewis-ham… In a talk with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton said he “wanted to ride bikes, more than cars” when he was a child, but his father didn’t want him to do it. In a talk with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, Lewis Hamilton said he “wanted to ride bikes, more than cars” when he was a child, but his father didn’t want him to do it.#F1 #TeamLHsilverarrows.net/news/lewis-ham…

Hamilton's is now synonymous with the sport as he has achieved more than any other driver.

However, the Briton claimed that he wanted to race bikes when he was a kid, but was dettered by his father, Anthony Hamilton, who thought it was too unsafe for the boy from Stevenage. The Mercedes world champion also claimed to own a Superbike, which he takes to the track for fun.

Lewis Hamilton elaborated, saying:

“I have always loved bikes. When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars, but my dad wouldn’t let me race bikes - he said they were too dangerous!"

"He got me into four wheels rather than two, It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful. Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a super-bike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating. It gives a different perspective.”

The two racing legends swapped rides in 2019, with the Briton sampling that year's Yamaha MotoGP bike and Rossi tackling the 2017 Mercedes F1 car. Both legends discussed the various intricacies of operating opposite machinery but shared a common passion for fast machines, which is admired by thousands even today.

Edited by Arnav