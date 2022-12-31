"Lewis Hamilton has to fight more than Max Verstappen to stay on top," claims Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently spoke about how Lewis Hamilton has to work a lot harder than Max Verstappen to stay on top and fight for world titles. After a monumental battle between the two drivers in 2021, Hamilton hit a roadblock as Mercedes were unable to perform in the 2022 F1 season, whereas Verstappen kept charging to win his second world title with Red Bull.

Speaking to Sport1, Schumacher mentioned how Hamilton is much older than Verstappen and how he has to compete with George Russell as well, who is a brilliant young driver and possibly the future of Mercedes. He said:

"Max and Lewis are still the most complete drivers in the field. However, as I said: Lewis already had a hard fight with George within the team. Max with Pérez only briefly at the beginning of the season. One thing is certain: Max is close to his zenith and will be able to keep it up for a long time due to his age. Lewis has to do more to be at the limit, fight more for it."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and they really are my family.



Ralf Schumacher, however, also spoke about Max Verstappen constantly hinting that he will not stay in F1 forever and will retire sooner than expected. The former F1 driver said:

"With Max, however, I ask myself a different question: how much longer does he want to be in Formula 1? He's already said a few times that he doesn't want to drive for ten more years. I trust him that at some point he will say: 'Bye, that's it. I'll be gone then!'"

On several occasions, the reigning world champion has mentioned how he would like to spend more time with his family and not completely devote his life to the sport. Since Mercedes will try their level best to return to the top spot, it is safe to say that we will see another clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen understood Lewis Hamilton's pain after 2021 F1 season finale

Throughout the 2021 F1 season, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen valiantly raced each other to win the world championship. They were so equally matched that the championship was decided on the final lap of the last race. Despite a massive blunder made by the FIA's race control during the last race, the rest of the season and battle are still remembered by millions.

Speaking to motorsport-total, Max Verstappen worded his thoughts on how he feels bad for the seven-time world champion. He also explained how he always has respect for the Briton and thoroughly enjoyed the duel with him in 2021. Verstappen said:

"Everything was looking great for him, and then something like this happens. It's tough."

He further added:

"But yes, I felt for him. Of course, there were moments when we clashed, but I've always respected him, and I think we had a great duel."

Lewis Hamilton's long-dominant era came to an end after 2021 as the Briton struggled with a slow Mercedes W13. Unfortunately, his streak of winning at least one race every season also broke after 2022.

