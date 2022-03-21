Lewis Hamilton focuses 'on the positives', does not respond to karma throwing a spanner in Red Bull's race

Lewis Hamilton negated claims made by his fans that the Red Bull F1 team’s double retirement was karmic justice for Abu Dhabi. The Briton felt it was an unfortunate result for the Milton Keynes team and believed in focusing on his job and his positive result.

On being asked about Red Bull’s result being karma at work for Abu Dhabi, the Briton said:

“I don’t have a response to it. I just focused on our job. Obviously it was unfortunate for them today but, yeah, I just focus on positives.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's retirements lucked into Mercedes' favor as they struggled all week long. Acknowledging the result to be an unfortunate one, the seven-time world champion did not join his social media fans in spewing negativity towards the Red Bull F1 team or capitalizing in a sadistic manner on his rival's losses.

Lewis Hamilton believes it is too early to judge Red Bull F1 team’s losses

The Mercedes driver further shot down the notion of Verstappen’s loss playing further into his favor in the championship. Admitting that reliability plays a big part in the overall performance, the Briton still believes the Red Bull F1 team is strong and it is too early to judge their losses.

Upon being asked if Verstappen’s retirement could favor him or his team, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Look it’s such early days. Reliability of course is always a key player, but with the performance they have, they look strong. To be able to come back strong in the next races I think for us, we just keep our head down. We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re not currently fighting them necessarily on track. So that’s what we’ll focus on.”

Stressing on the fact that his team had their work cut out for the next few races, the British champion believes in focusing on his own work. Rather than judging his rivals, the Mercedes driver revealed that his team was still far away from fighting the Red Bull team on track.

With 22 races still left on the calendar, the Red Bull F1 team's dull weekend in Bahrain might not be the final indicator of where they will end up by the Abu Dhabi GP in November. With the new cars, it is understandable that the Milton Keynes squad will try their best to redeem their losses in the upcoming races.

Edited by Anurag C