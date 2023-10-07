Lewis Hamilton and George Russell get fresh ray of hope after Mercedes F1 chief’s positive comments on W15’s developments

In a bid to reclaim their F1 dominance, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and the Mercedes AMG F1 team are setting their sights on the eagerly anticipated W15 upgrade slated for the 2024 season.

The move comes in the wake of a series of unimpressive performances from the W13 and W14 models, which have been largely disappointing for Mercedes fans.

The 2022 season proved to be a trying time for the Silver Arrows, as the Mercedes AMG F1 W13 E Performance struggled to secure victories, leaving them in the shadows of the formidable Red Bull team.

Hopes were renewed with the introduction of the W14 upgrade this season. However, it proved to be another disappointment, with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell still in search of that elusive first win.

James Allison, the technical director of Mercedes F1, recently shed light on the team's relentless pursuit of excellence during an interview with Sky F1 at the Qatar GP weekend. He said (via Crash.net):

"You can't promise anything because everyone's working hard. All the teams are pretty decent, but I think we're on a very good path."

The 55-year-old also acknowledged the complexities of the F1 landscape. When probed about the competition with Red Bull next season, Allison maintained a cautious outlook, saying:

"I've got no idea what they (Red Bull) are gonna do next year. We'll find out when we all arrive next year."

James Allison reacts to Lewis Hamilton's emphasis on development

Lewis Hamilton had earlier drawn focus on the critical juncture Mercedes finds itself in with regard to upgrades, saying that the team needed the greatest six months of car development in its history. Allison echoed Hamilton's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming months.

"He (Lewis) is right about it being a very important period. All of us have got half an eye on the fact that 2026 is coming down the tracks at us," Allison affirmed.

The looming 2026 season will usher in substantial rule changes, a factor that Mercedes is keenly cognizant of. Allison hinted at a strategic approach, saying that decisions made for the 2024 car will resonate into the 2025 season as well.

"Probably the 2025 car will not be all new, which means that what you do for 24' will echo into 25' as well. The carry over will have to happen," Allison added.

With the W15 upgrade on the horizon and a clear understanding of the challenges ahead, Mercedes fans would be hopeful for the duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to make a resounding statement in the 2024 season.