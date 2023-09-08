Lewis Hamilton and George Russell name their GOATs outside of F1

Lewis Hamilton is the 'Greatest of All Time' in Formula 1, according to George Russell, as he had mentioned earlier during an interview. While Hamilton himself might consider someone else to be the 'GOAT' of F1, the drivers were recently asked about their 'GOATs' in other sports as well.

Outside of Formula 1, these drivers have deep interests in other codes also, which is quite obvious.

When Lewis Hamilton was asked about his 'GOAT' in sports other than F1, he mentioned Michael Jordan, the legendary NBA Player. Jordan had a remarkable career where he was crowned the NBA champion six times with the Chicago Bulls.

George Russell was also asked the same question and his GOAT sportsperson outside of Formula 1 was Roger Federer. The Swiss legend won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Expand Tweet

The two drivers were not the only ones who were asked these questions. A big part of the Mercedes crew was a part of this as their social media posts revealed earlier.

Lewis Hamilton replies on earlier criticism by F1 legend

The seven-time world champion has been in the chase of his eighth world title since the 2021 season and got incredibly close to it. However, after losing out to Max Verstappen in the final race of that year's season, it seems as if his grip at the top of Formula 1 has loosened.

Lewis Hamilton's 2022 campaign was the worst he had in many seasons, largely because of the competitiveness of the W13. Although the team did make improvements for this season with the W14, the car is still far from being good enough to win. Hamilton has had a P2 finish at best in the past season and now.

Sir Jackie Stewart spoke on the situation the Briton is facing, and mentioned that Hamilton has lost the 'hunger' for victories and hence is not winning the world championship. However, he also added that it is possible for him to win again, and with Mercedes themselves.

Hamilton, replying to this statement in an interview with BBC Breakfast, mentioned that people make comments not knowing what goes on behind the scenes. He was perhaps referring to the developmental path the team is on.

"There are people who are very short-minded that make the comments that they do, not knowing the work that has been done in the background."

Mercedes currently sit second in the constructors' championship, right behind Red Bull and are being closed in by Ferrari, who took Aston Martin's third spot after the Italian Grand Prix.