Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s Mercedes set to get a big upgrade in hopes of clinching first F1 win this season - Reports

The 2023 F1 season has been a challenging one for Mercedes' star drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The Brackley-based team have found themselves trailing behind the dominant Red Bull, struggling to secure competitive results throughout the majority of the season.

Despite the uphill battle, the recent Singapore Grand Prix offered a glimmer of hope for the Silver Arrows. Lewis Hamilton had a strong outing as he contended for the win for a significant portion of the race, ultimately clinching third place.

Meanwhile, George Russell was nearly the star performer for Mercedes last weekend until a final-lap crash dashed his hopes of a podium finish.

Encouraged by the promising showing in Singapore, Mercedes are now preparing to introduce an upgrade package ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. This move is aimed at bolstering their performance and increasing their chances of clinching their first win of the 2023 season.

The Brackley-based outfit recognizes the urgency of the situation. With the competition fierce and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz breaking Red Bull's stranglehold on victories in Singapore, the pressure on Mercedes to rise to the occasion has never been greater.

George Russell had previously hinted that an upgrade could be on the horizon for the Silver Arrows before the Suzuka GP. However, as reported by Motorsports.com, Mercedes are also set to unveil an upgraded floor of its W14 engine prior to the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

It remains to be seen if the upgrades would bring desirable results for drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the seven remaining races of the season.

Lewis Hamilton on Red Bull's disaster, Ferrari's comeback and McLaren

The Singapore Grand Prix marked a significant turning point in the 2023 season as Red Bull faltered for the first time, failing to secure a victory. Lewis Hamilton offered insights into the dynamics of the competition following the race.

In response to Red Bull's uncharacteristic setback, Hamilton emphasized that it's crucial not to underestimate the Austrian outfit. Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

"I think it’s just one of those things. They are so clear ahead that maybe they’re developing their car less and we are still pushing to develop our current one."

Meanwhile, McLaren's resurgence in the latter half of the season has been nothing short of spectacular. Their strategic upgrades have paid dividends, and Hamilton commended McLaren's impressive performance, noting:

"McLaren have picked up a huge amount of pace."

Lewis Hamilton also expressed his admiration for Ferrari's resurgence, describing it as a positive development for the sport. He stated:

“It’s great to see that Ferrari have really stepped it up and I think that’s a positive.”