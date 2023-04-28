Lewis Hamilton gets emotional reflecting on watching his brother's best performance in BTCC

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about how he went incognito to watch his brother Nicolas race in the BTCC (British Touring Car Championship) at Donington Park on April 23.

Despite suffering from a disability, Nicolas continues to follow his passion and race. The seven-time world champion has said countless times how his younger brother is an inspiration to him and many others.

At the drivers' press conference before the 2023 Azerbaijan GP this weekend, where Sportskeeda was present, Hamilton praised his brother for fighting his disability and still doing what he loves:

"My brother, who I’m incredibly proud of, continues to be such a great voice, every year he raises his own money because, obviously, racing in a series and in a sport where there is no access for people who particularly are disabled. And he stands for so much. And yeah, it’s been difficult. He’s been fighting to try and make up for the disability he has with his legs, and it’s a continuous fight."

Later, Lewis Hamilton also mentioned how Nicolas finished sixth in the race and how he cheered for him from the crowd as a regular fan. As his face was completely covered, he was able to watch his brother freely:

"He got sixth in the race. And I was just standing in the crowd just watching this as a fan. I was so excited. And no one knew that I was there. I was just jumping up and down and trying to support him. So yeah, very proud and excited for this weekend."

A few months ago, Nicolas had a chance to try out Mercedes' F1 simulator. Lewis Hamilton helped him suit up and was with him the whole time. It was a momentous occasion for the Hamilton brothers.

Lewis Hamilton positive about Mercedes personnel switch

Mercedes recently announced that James Allison and Mike Elliot will swap roles with each other, with Allison becoming the technical director and Elliot the chief technical officer.

Lewis Hamilton is positive that the internal reshuffle will help the team move forward. He said during the aforementioned press conference:

"James has always been a part of the team. Obviously, he was focused a little bit on another area before. I think having him step back in a little bit to support and work alongside Mike (Elliott), I think, is only going to strengthen the team moving forward."

Mercedes are desperate to fight for the top spot again. They sit third in the constructors' championship but are miles behind Red Bull. They will bring some major upgrades to their car in Baku this weekend.

