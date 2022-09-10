Here's why Lewis Hamilton is starting at the back of the grid at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Mercedes have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton's 'W13' has been installed with its fourth power unit for the Italian Grand Prix. In a complete season, a driver is only allowed to use three PUs, and any more than that results in them getting a grid penalty, which happens with Hamilton. The Briton has taken complete responsibility for the same as it is related to what happened to him during the opening lap of the Belgian GP earlier. He stated:

“So I have to take a fourth. So that’s my doing and we’re still hopeful we can use that later on. I’ve got to kind of recover the best I can from the back.”

Given the team's reliability, both Hamilton and George Russell were expected to make it through the season with just three PUs, but Hamilton's first lap contact with Fernando Alonso at Spa changed his situation. When the race started, Hamilton was trying to move up the grid, and while trying to overtake Alonso, Hamilton's right rear tire made contact with Alonso's left front, causing damage and forcing Hamilton to retire from the race thereafter. Hamilton had a new engine fitted for that very race, which, as the team revealed, is still under the works, and hence the new PU.

Lewis Hamilton thinks that Monza "can't be worse than Spa"

The DNF at Spa cost Lewis Hamilton a good load of potential points he could have scored. However, Spa-Francorchamps was not the kind of circuit that Mercedes would want to race on. Given the lack of pace the team has shown, a circuit with less downforce would be the last thing they would want. Unfortunately though, Monza is one of those circuits. Monza is known for its extremely high speeds, and hence the name, "The Temple of Speed."

Although Mercedes may struggle to race on the Monza track, Lewis Hamilton joked about the same when he stated that the race would definitely go better off than Spa. He said :

“That’s a positive way of looking at it. It can’t be worse than Spa I don’t think. I think it will be a lot better here.”

While the Silver Arrows are still struggling to score a win this year, they have come far from where they were at the start of the season. Although their position (P3) in the World Constructors' Championship table hasn't changed, the difference in their performance has been quite obvious.

