Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert feels that Lewis Hamilton has lost the peak he had attained earlier in the sport to the newer generation of drivers. These drivers have recently made their debut and outscored him.

He added that Hamilton's performance is turned down a little because it is the second year in a row that Mercedes have given him a car that is not performing in the way he would want to.

"Lewis may not be at his peak, that peak has gone by, but it is still a bloody high ability that he still possesses. I don’t see that being an issue at all."

After ending a competition filled with adrenaline and a lot of competition in 2021, it was expected that 2022 would be a better season for Lewis Hamilton. Many expected that he would secure his eighth world championship.

However, with the new regulations, that didn't happen, and quite ironically, it turned out to be his worst Formula 1 season.

Mercedes was deep in the development of the W14, the successor to the 2022 challenger. The pre-season test looked promising for the car as it was much more drivable than the previous one, but when it came to performing, it was nearly at the same place as last season.

At the same time, George Russell, his fairly younger teammate, has outperformed him on a handful of occasions.

Herbert compares Lewis Hamilton's situation with driving legends of the past in Formula 1

Johnny Herbert mentioned that Lewis Hamilton has to face a new generation of drivers, which has been quite hard in the history of Formula 1. He referred to Ayrton Senna, and how his entry in 1984 changed the aspects of the sport and set a new benchmark of performance.

He also talked about drivers from the later eras like Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen.

"He is up against a new generation. There always has been in most decades. I remember Ayrton turning up and changing everything in ’84. Niki did likewise, Jackie Stewart, Jim Clark. Then in the modern era, it’s Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher.

"They are the special ones who come through every decade."

He stated that drivers like George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris are the ones who now change the era of the sport.

"And I think we are seeing that now with Max, Lando, and George."

Although with all the backlash in the latest two seasons, Lewis Hamilton is still meaning to stay in the sport for long. He has mentioned multiple times that he wishes to race for much longer and with Mercedes itself.

