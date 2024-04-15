Lewis Hamilton gives his take on MotoGP and F1 holding a shared event

Lewis Hamilton recently shared his views on the prospects of F1 and MotoGP sharing an event on the same race weekend.

F1 owners Liberty Media announced in April 2024, that they have acquired an 86% stake of Dorna Sports and MotoGP. The total deal was valued at $4,200,000,000. This made the American giants owners of two of the most popular motorsports, which sparked a lot of speculations about a joint event between F1 and MotoGP.

The rumors flared up even more when MotoGP sporting director, Carlos Ezpeleta, stated that the sport was not completely ruling out the possibility of sharing a race weekend with the single-seater FIA racing series.

Back in 2019, Lewis Hamilton and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi took part in a special event where they swapped their machines and went around Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Hamilton rode Rossi's Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, while the latter drove the former's Mercedes W08 from 2017.

Since the seven-time F1 world champion knew how it felt to ride a MotoGP machine alongside an F1 car, he was super excited talking about the possibility of both motorsports hosting a joint event.

When Motorsport.com asked him about the event, he replied:

“I didn't really think a lot about it, [but] obviously I read the headlines about it. I think Liberty has done an amazing job with Formula 1, obviously the value of the thing [rising since 2017]. So, I think they can do a great job with MotoGP. It's exciting because I love MotoGP. It would be epic if we can have them on the same weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton revealed his desire to race in other motorsport disciplines

Back in May 2023, Lewis Hamilton expressed his want to race in other motorsports, including MotoGP.

As per NBC, the Mercedes star stated how he would be thrilled to swap places with Valentino Rossi and race in MotoGP. He added that he also wanted to race in IndyCar at some point. In conclusion, however, he clarified that he was focused on F1 at that moment and did not have any plans to leave the sport.

“I’d love to swap with Valentino Rossi and try Moto GP. I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage. But right now my focus is solely on Formula One, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

Lewis Hamilton further cemented his place in F1 after he announced that he would be moving to Ferrari after the 2024 F1 season. After winning six drivers' and eight constructors' championships, the Briton would be leaving Mercedes, breaking a 12-year-long partnership.