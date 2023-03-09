"Lewis Hamilton is not going to win the title this year": F1 Pundit's shocking revelation after 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok is confident that Lewis Hamilton will not be able to clinch his eighth world championship this season.

During a Sky Sports F1 podcast, there was a discussion about the development of teams such as Aston Martin. While talking about the same, Chandhok revealed that he doesn't feel Lewis Hamilton will have a shot at the title. He cited the lack of performance in the W14:

"Lewis is not gonna win a title this year, I mean, the car's just not there."

After a major blow in performance for Mercedes last season, it was expected that the team's 2023 challenger, the W14, will be much more competitive. However, it didn't quite yield the expectations. Though the car is much more drivable for both drivers, it isn't nearly competitive enough to win races.

The team lost out to Aston Martin, who have evidently worked really hard on their AMR23. Fernando Alonso was able to grab a P3 for the team in Bahrain.

F1 pundit believes Mercedes will have to start working on their 2024 car to give Lewis Hamilton a title shot

Karun Chandhok notably said that since Mercedes are not currently strong enough, their performance in Bahrain suggests that they have a lot of work to do:

"If by some amazing turnaround achievement, they come back next year, and that means they will have to commit now. He will be the oldest person to win a world championship since Jack Brabham."

While Lewis Hamilton seems to struggle to win in his car, Fernando Alonso had one of the best weekends in a long time with Aston Martin. He easily squeezed past Hamilton's W14 and cleared his way to grab the podium right behind both the Red Bulls during the Bahrain GP.

Hamilton's performance with the team has raised a lot of speculation. F1 presenter Naomi Schiff jokingly replied to Chandhok's comment about Hamilton being the oldest driver to win the title:

"If Fernando does not beat him to it."

Mercedes will look forward to a number of potential development packages throughout the season in order to make their cars perform better and perhaps grab more victories than last season.

