"Thank God" - Lewis Hamilton grateful for negative COVID-19 test before F1 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton shared his happiness after testing negative in the mandatory COVID-19 test before each race weekend.

The 36-year-old stands a chance to overtake F1 legend Michael Schumacher at the world championships. That is if he wins the title decider this week at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will be his eighth title.

Regarding the Covid Test, Hamilton said:

"This morning when I got my COVID test — I was like thank god — I made it through the whole year without having to miss a day of work. I am grateful for that."

The Brit had previously missed the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID. Fellow countryman and Mercedes protégé George Russell of Williams replaced him for the race. For the 2022 F1 season, Russell will partner Hamilton in driving for Mercedes after current teammate Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo.

The 2021 season has gone into the final race weekend and the title battle with co-leader Max Verstappen is all tied up on points. Hamilton surely wouldn't want to miss the all-crucial race at the Yas Marina.

Lewis Hamilton 'excited' to get into the car ahead of the title fight

When asked if he would be changing his approach going into the final race, Lewis Hamilton replied that he wouldn't, since "the approaches in the last few races worked well" and that he was prepared for the same.

With nothing on the table to separate from the 2021 title protagonists, the season finale at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi is shaping up to be a battle for the ages. It will be interesting to see how both drivers handle the inevitable pressure on them: Lewis Hamilton with his years of experience and Max still in his early days in the sport. Either way, the race will never be short of action.

