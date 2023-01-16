Lewis Hamilton helps younger brother Nicholas create history with help of Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently helped his younger brother Nicholas do something historic, as he helped him get an opportunity to try the Mercedes simulator. Hamilton's younger brother suffers from a disability because of cerebral palsy and competes in the British Touring Cars championship with modifications in the car.

For his simulator session, there were some modifications that needed to be made to the car before Nicholas could use it. Talking about the opportunity his younger brother got, Hamilton said that he had a chat with the team if something like that could be arranged.

Once they were done, Hamilton brought his brother to the factory for a simulator session, telling German publication Bild:

"Earlier this year, Nicolas and I asked my team if we could make this day happen, and here we are. Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother. It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible. He spent the whole day in it and is the first disabled person to ever do so."

He added:

“He’s always been a fighter, and seeing him have this day is an honour. The smile you see here never left his face. Can’t wait to share more of this special day; thank you Mercedes for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother’s dream come true.”

I'm definitely excited for 2023 - Lewis Hamilton

In a recent interview, Lewis Hamilton said that he's looking forward to the 2023 season.

The 2022 campaign was a bust for both team and driver, as he failed to record a pole or win. The Mercedes driver hopes for better things this season, saying:

"I'm definitely excited for 2023. These last few years have been so difficult for so many around the world, so many people struggling with the war and many other things."

He added:

"I hope something kicks us all into gear to understand that we need to be more compassionate and caring to each other, and I am praying for that all the time. A new year to be better, a new year to climb, keep fighting and unite even more. And it's another chance to fight for a World Championship."

If Mercedes equip Hamilton with a good enough car, an intense championship battle between the Brit and two-time defending champion Max Verstappen could ensue.

