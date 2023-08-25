Lewis Hamilton hopeful of 'putting the car in a better window' each weekend in their bid to catch Red Bull F1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he and the team are focused on getting the W14 in a better window to challenge Red Bull for the rest of the 2023 season.

The German team are currently sitting in P2 behind the world champions in the constructors' championship this season. Although they haven't won a race so far, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have looked very competitive since they introduced new sidepods in Monaco.

Heading into Zandvoort, the seven-time world champion revealed that they had brought some upgrades for the race. Speaking with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said:

“We have a couple of [upgrades] that the guys have worked on, [not] massive steps, but every little bit counts. We understand the car more, so hoping each weekend we can put the car in a better window."

"Spa is not a great circuit for us but we still did relatively decent. I think I'm hoping this weekend with the experience of Budapest it should be a similar performance and hopefully we'll be competitive."

Lewis Hamilton claims that he is 'biding his time' for the W15 next year

The Brit stated that he was confident that the W15 would be more competitive next year. He said he was 'biding his time' and patiently waiting for the car to improve so he can push for the title once again.

Lewis Hamilton said, as per Motorsport.com:

“I've had more time to be able to focus on that with the team than ever before. And generally, be even more hands-on in the direction that we're going with the car next year. And when I step away, just making sure that I'm fit and mentally in the right place for when the car is right. And so hold on to that."

“Fortunately, I've got these other things that keep me motivated as well, which tap into the whole ecosystem. Like the [Brad Pitt] movie for example. So yeah, I'm just biding my time."

The Brit also mentioned that the team was gathering data for the W15 from the W14, adding:

"We're always learning more and more about the characteristics, the airflow, how the car works in cross winds, how it works in the high, medium and slow speed corners, how you work with the tyres. We're learning more about how we can use the engine differently, and how we can use the fuel. So you always learn."

It will be fascinating to see if Hamilton gets a shot at his eighth world title next season if Mercedes manages to close the gap to Red Bull and Max Verstappen.