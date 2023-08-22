Lewis Hamilton not ideal for 'team leadership and success,' according to Red Bull senior figure

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko does not feel that Lewis Hamilton would fit the role of team leader and bring the former's team any additional success beyond what they are already achieving.

Speaking to Motorsport-Magazin.com, Marko stated how he could imagine Lando Norris joining Red Bull but not Lewis Hamilton. Although Hamilton joining the Austrian-British team would be brilliant from a marketing point of view, he feels it won't yield anything else.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is known to be the team leader at Mercedes and has won countless silverware for them.

Helmut said:

“With Norris, I could well imagine that. It’s harder for me with Hamilton though. It would certainly be ideal for the public, television, and journalists, but not for team leadership and success.”

Although several rumors are surrounding Lewis Hamilton's future since he has not yet confirmed his contract extension with Mercedes, him moving to Red Bull has not even been discussed by anyone so far.

After the intense 2021 F1 season, where Max Verstappen and Hamilton fought head-to-head for the world championship, it was clear that there was no chance that Hamilton would ever move to the rival team. Even before 2021, Hamilton was so tied to Mercedes that it was hard to imagine him anywhere apart from the Silver Arrows.

On the other hand, Helmut Marko mentioned Lando Norris. On multiple occasions, Norris has declared his loyalty to McLaren, at least till his contract runs out in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton ironically protests against the dominance aspect in F1

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about how teams have dominated F1 and why it is not good for fans and the entertainment factor of the sport. The seven-time world champion emphasized how teams should not have the chance to dominate for several years.

Lastly, he admitted that Red Bull could dominate for the next three seasons before the power unit regulations come into effect in 2026. Speaking to Channel 4, he said:

“If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front, but I think this is not the best thing for the fans. We shouldn't have the chance to dominate for a large number of years, the battle for the top positions should be closer. Unfortunately, however, Red Bull could seriously dominate even in the next three seasons."

The statement could be seen as ironic since Hamilton himself has dominated for the longest period of time and won numerous races and championships with Mercedes.