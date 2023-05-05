Lewis Hamilton 'in daily communication' and 'advising on storyline and script' as work continues to build the 'best racing film ever made'

F1 journalist Will Buxton mentioned that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is in 'daily communication' with Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski to lend his advice on the F1-based Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood superstar has been in the F1 paddock frequently in the past year and is preparing himself to play a lead role in a film where he plays an F1 driver. The movie is touted as the 'most real F1' film and will even feature Pitt racing in real F1 cars alongside professional drivers.

Buxton wrote on social media:

“What an honor to host the final panel of the day at F1 Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski. Their F1 movie sounds incredible. They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on events from Silverstone to the end of the year."

He continued:

“They’ve spent 18 months taking what they learned on Top Gun: Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit. A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive."

"That’s right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards. Lewis Hamilton is in daily communication and is advising on storyline and script to ensure it’s the most accurate racing film ever made,"

"I’m more focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be" - Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world champion has stated that he is more focused on the scripting process and is trying to make every detail as accurate as possible.

Lewis Hamilton said, as per The Race:

“I don’t know absolutely every single plan with all the things we’ll be doing in the paddock, I’m more focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be. That’s where all the time is currently, going through the script. We’ve got a really great and diverse cast. Joe’s focus is to make us as embedded in this sport as possible.

Lewis Hamilton also stressed that it was important that the movie felt authentic and added:

"For me, it’s to make sure it’s authentic, and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say, ‘This is believable,' and have a view of the racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV. I’m spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, it’s an amazing process and I’m really enjoying it.”

Although it is unclear when the Brad Pitt flick will release in theaters across the world.

