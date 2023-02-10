Lewis Hamilton included in an elite list of GOATs feat. LeBron James and Tiger Woods among others by Serena Williams' ex-coach

Lewis Hamilton has been termed the 'GOAT' or the 'Greatest Of All Time' by Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The British driver has dominated the sport in the past decade, winning six driver's championships in the last nine years, and has claimed almost every single record in Formula 1 history. He is considered one of the greatest drivers of all time in the sport and was rightly given a knighthood by his country.

Mouratoglou, who coached American tennis legend Serena Williams, was complimentary of the Mercedes driver and included him on his GOAT list.

He called the 2010s, the era of GOATs and included Hamilton along with the likes of Roger Federer, LeBron James, and Serena Williams. He tweeted:

"The decade of GOATS: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Serena, Lebron, Tiger, Lewis Hamilton…. How crazy is that?"

"Lewis Hamilton's actually better at losing than most I've seen" - Andrew Shovlin

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin heaped praise on Lewis Hamilton for his reactions to losing. Despite being one of the most successful drivers, the Brit has faced some of the most heartbreaking defeats.

Speaking to the BBC, Shovlin said:

"You can't ask Lewis to be happy when he's lost a race; that's not how he works. But he loses really well if you want someone to come back and win the next one."

"He's actually better at losing than most I've seen because of how diligently he goes through the block of work of understanding what he needs to be better, where did he miss the opportunities. He doesn't enjoy it, but it's about the result at the next race, not whether he's smiling or giving a nice interview."

Shovlin also spoke about Lewis Hamilton's natural talent but claimed that he works really hard off the track. He said:

"Lewis has a natural talent in abundance, but his work ethic and ability to continually develop and improve means that, for drivers trying to beat him, he's a bit of a moving target."

"The thing with Lewis now is his bad days are so few and far between and even on his bad days he's as good as the others. That's what's brought him to the level he is. It's the consistency. And when he's at his best, the level is just phenomenal."

The seven-time world champion will enter the final year of his contract with Mercedes in 2023 and will hope for a more competitive car than last year from the team.

