Lewis Hamilton insists Christian Horner “doesn’t know what to say” after Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominance week in, week out

Lewis Hamilton feels that Christian Horner is often lost for words due to Max Verstappen and Red Bull's continued dominance in the 2023 F1 season. Verstappen has now won 18 races out of 24 in 2023, while Red Bull won a total of 20.

Speaking on Channel 4, Hamilton explained that when a team or a driver has so much success, it can become hard for them to keep everything in perspective.

The Mercedes driver feels a sense of dullness in Horner's voice when the Red Bull team principal congratulates Verstappen for another win. Hamilton tried to emphasize how the charm of winning diminishes after a while.

“And also, when you have so much success, no matter how hard you try, it’s hard to keep things in perspective. I even hear it in Christian Horner’s voice when Max wins, he doesn’t know what to say. He’s like: ‘Here we go again. Good job, Max. Good job.’ The excitement goes, but when you first get that win it’s amazing. But if you have it all the time [it’s not the same],” Hamilton said.

Hamilton himself has won over 100 races in his entire F1 career and has dominated the sport for many more years compared to Verstappen. However, ever since the 2021 F1 season, he and Mercedes have been on the back foot and are simply unable to compete with Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton was delighted with the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP track

Although Lewis Hamilton did not have the best of races in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, he was happy to see that the overall Grand Prix was entertaining. He talked about several overtaking opportunities and how he was not expecting the track to be this good.

"I'm really grateful that the race was so good. I don't know how it was for the specatators, but there was so much overtaking, it was like...Baku but better. I really was not expecting the track to be so great. More and more laps I did, I just really loved racing. Lots of great overtaking opportunities," Hamilton told Sky Sports after the race.

Hamilton also took an indirect dig at Max Verstappen, stating how Vegas proved people who were criticizing the event wrong by giving a great race in the end; the Red Bull driver was not the most supportive of the flashy event and the new track.

"And to all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying its all about show blah, blah, blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong," Hamilton added.

The British driver started the race from 10th and was only able to finish seventh. Hamilton also lost the fight for second place in the drivers' championship to Red Bull's Sergio Perez after the Las Vegas GP.