Lewis Hamilton has no intentions to repeat last year’s P2 finish and is targeting the top spot of the podium in his ‘home race’

In a bid to end his two-year winless streak, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has set his sights firmly on the top step of the podium at this year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The last time Hamilton tasted victory was on December 5th, 2021, during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The gap between his last win and today has made this title drought the longest of his illustrious career.

Lewis Hamilton, therefore, feels an urgency as he heads into the 2023 F1 Sao Paulo GP, determined not to prolong this wait any further.

Addressing the media in Sao Paulo, Hamilton acknowledged the formidable Red Bull team. However, the seven-time world champion is determined to put up a strong competition. He said:

"I anticipate Red Bull will blitz it because their car is great. But if that is not the case, I will be ready to take the fight to them."

Lewis Hamilton drew parallels to the recent race in Austin, where he finished second before being disqualified. He emphasized the importance of refining their strategic approach.

“If it can be anything like Austin and we can get our strategy better, than that would be incredible,” he said.

The 38-year-old boldly stated:

“I came away empty handed last season. I don’t plan on that this year.”

Lewis Hamilton focused on Constructors' Championship

It has been a while since Mercedes last clinched a race victory, with George Russell leading Hamilton to a one-two finish at Interlagos last year.

Thus, looking beyond personal accolades, Hamilton also highlighted Mercedes' current focus on securing the runner-up position in the Constructor's championship. He emphasized:

"After the last couple of races, I have been getting messages from people saying, 'it is looking good.' But I said to them 'well, it was looking good at the end of last year, too, but we started this season 1.5 seconds behind'."

Hamilton remains focused on long-term success with the team. However, in the short term, he aims to solidify Mercedes' standing in the constructors.

“I am not dazzled by where we are currently. But I am thinking long-term at the moment, and in the short term, trying to solidify second (position) in the constructors,” he said.

Being an honorary Brazilian citizen, Lewis Hamilton would be the fan-favorite when racing in Sao Paulo. It remains to be seen if the Mercedes legend can finally put an end to his nearly two-year-long winless streak.