Lewis Hamilton issues a statement as a ceasefire is announced in Gaza between Israel and Hamas

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton issued a strong statement shortly after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was announced earlier. The Briton has remained outspoken on the war and the damage it has done to people's lives in the past two years.

Earlier this week, a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. This cleared the way to free the Israeli hostages in the next 72 hours. This was a huge global breakout, and US President Donald Trump was also involved in stopping the two-year-long war.

Lewis Hamilton, who has remained largely outspoken about the casualties that the war has caused and the disrupted lives of the people, took to Instagram to comment further on the situation.

"Today is an important day. The first step of a deal has been agreed to bring hostages home and to return peace to Palestine. Like many of you, there have been times I have felt totally powerless about the tragedy unfolding in Gaza and this is a day I wasn't sure would come," he wrote.

"Now, for the first time in a long time, Palestinians can allow themselves hope again."

@lewishamilton on Instagram

Hamilton further mentioned that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was too late for the people who lost their lives in the past two years.

"Full of hope for the future:" Lewis Hamilton focuses on the future of the Palestinian people after ceasefire

Although the ceasefire is the first step towards establishing peace in the Gaza region, Lewis Hamilton claimed that the decision came in a little too late, considering the large scale of casualties in the region. He mentioned that more than 20,000 innocent children lost their lives owing to the violence, but added that he is "full of hope" for the future.

"But we can't forget that this deal has come too late for the 67,000 people who have died in Gaza, including 20,000 innocent children. We won't forget them, or the suffering of the survivors. This agreement is an incredible first step to peace, but it will take hard work and the support of everyone around the world to help Palestinians as they rebuild their lives after the suffering of the past few years."

He added:

"I am so full of hope for the future and grateful to everyone who kept believing that this would be possible, and to the doctors, aid workers and others who have shown us the very best of humanity.

@lewishamilton on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton advocates for global issues like these regularly through social media. He has been involved in social work for a long time, and continues to be the icon on the current Formula 1 grid.

