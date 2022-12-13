Lewis Hamilton jokes about the 'big ugly' thing Max Verstappen did after 2021 Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton bantered that the ‘number 1’ on Max Verstappen’s car looks unimpressive. While he is still looking forward to returning back to the front of the grid, the Briton believes he has always been unfazed by adding a specific number on the car. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hamilton said:

"It was definitely not easy, I think. I think it’s more the the big ugly number one, as big as you could put it, on the car. Nah I’m kidding, I’m not really fazed by any of these things as much as some people like to think . They’ll say things, and do things hoping for a reaction but I’m really just some chilled, I don’t really care about those things."

Lewis added:

"Of course I would love to have been at the forefront, fighting and battling with them. It’s been an interesting journey seeing what they’ve been going through. So again, just turning whatever negative feeling I have, I try to take it, brush it aside and move forward."

Having sported number 44 on his car since the beginning, Lewis Hamilton is one of the rare world champions to not use number 1 on his car even when he was the reigning title holder. While the Briton joked that the iconic number looked ugly, he looks forward to returning back to the front in the future to fight for the championship again.

Lewis Hamilton surprised at the support he received from fans despite not being in the toe run

The Briton was surprised with the amount of support he received from his fans despite not being in contention for the championship in the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes and him have received immense support from their fans despite finishing fifth and sixth in some races.

Observing that the crowd supporting him and his team was large despite their under par performances, the seven-time world champion was overwhelmed by their support. Grateful for the support and motivation from fans, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I was definitely not expecting the what would come after in terms of the amazing support from the fans of the sport but particularly my fans and the general love that I have experienced through the year. And then on the same weekend even though you’re finishing maybe sixth, fight for your fifth whatever it is, and the amazing support we’ve had through the year, bigger crowds than ever before."

Lewis Hamilton further said:

"I think us as a team we’ve experienced more love and affection from people than ever before. And I think that’s been really, really beautiful to see. In general, I can’t say in general, but I know some people in life struggle to accept love. I’ve definitely been someone that’s been like that for a long time. And so this year was one that I was able to be able to, like open up a little bit more and absorb it and that’s really been a beautiful experience. So I’m really really grateful for that."

For the first time in his F1 career, Lewis Hamilton finished outside the top five in the championship and had an entire season without any wins or poles. Despite Mercedes finishing third and the team securing a win, the Briton's highest scoring position was P2.

