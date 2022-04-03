"I don't know if he would be aggressive like Max was" - Lewis Hamilton 'just was perfect', says former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton's decision to try and be a more aggressive driver in the 2022 F1 season may not be the right idea for the Briton, according to former driver Gerhard Berger.

The Austrian lauded Hamilton for his on-track serenity in the 2021 season, barring an incident with Max Verstappen at Silverstone. During a recent interview on motorsport.com, he said:

“I don't know if he would be aggressive like Max [Verstappen] was, if this would work in the right direction. For me, it was so clever the way how he sometimes gives way, not to crash, but get it back in another way. I just can see with all the experience Lewis Hamilton has, he is very serene. He used his chances the whole time. Except Silverstone, he just was perfect.”

Hamilton's bid to claim a record-breaking eighth title was snatched from him by what the FIA called human error. The 37-year-old is currently not expecting to be competing for wins with the Silver Arrows.

"We'll keep fighting, it's all we can do" - Lewis Hamilton after difficult start to 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to keep fighting despite Mercedes' tough start to the current F1 campaign.

The seven-time world champion was well off the pace during the race weekend in Jeddah and admitted it could be a while before he can fight for wins during an interview after the race. After his P10 finish in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton said:

“We’ll keep fighting, it’s all we can do. Right now we’re not fighting for the top set. We’re so far off the guys up ahead. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re still really down on the speed. I don’t think it’s one fix, it’s several things. I don’t know how much drag we have compared to the others, but it feels like a lot.”

Mercedes will be hoping to show some significant improvements by the time the 2022 F1 Australian GP comes along on April 10. The Albert Park Circuit was renovated ahead of the first Grand Prix Down Under since 2019.

Edited by Anurag C