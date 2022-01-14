"Incredibly difficult for him": Toto Wolff reveals what Lewis Hamilton needs to do to get over F1 2021 disappointment

Lewis Hamilton's last 30 days have been "incredibly difficult" for the Briton, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The Austrian was asked about the seven-time world champion's present mindset during an interview with Kronen Zeitung. Here's what he had to say when asked about Hamilton being quiet in the media:

"No matter what hurdle has been put in his way, he has known all his life that he has to speak on the race track. But it's incredibly difficult for him until he finds a way between being right and being wrong. That just takes time."

During the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, race director Michael Masi let lapped cars sandwiched between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen unlap themselves one lap before the end of the race. He then abruptly called in the Safety Car without following the proper protocol, effectively setting up a single-lap showdown between the two title protagonists.

Lewis Hamilton was subsequently beaten to the 2021 F1 Drivers' World Championship by Max Verstappen, who overtook the Mercedes driver on the final lap.

As of December 12, 2021, Hamilton has not made a public statement. The 37-year-old also unfollowed all the accounts he was following on the social media app Instagram.

His current contract with Mercedes runs through to the end of 2023. However, it is understood that the Briton's return to F1 is dependent on the outcome of the FIA's ongoing internal investigation into the finish of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton expected to work with South African engineer in 2022

In his quest for more diversity and inclusivity in F1, in 2022, Lewis Hamilton is set to work with Shau Mafuna, a Black South African who joined Mercedes HPP (High-Performance Powertrains) as a mechanical engineer.

Mafuna took to his Linkedin page to share the news:

“I am an experienced qualified Engineer with a strong passion and history in the Motorsports industry. After having competed for multiple years at various levels of auto-racing, I am taking my passion that much further into the engineering side of vehicle dynamics and performance engineering."

A new engineer isn't the only change at Mercedes for 2022. The team reportedly plans to return to their iconic silver livery as well after racing in black during their last two campaigns.

