×
Create
Notifications

Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen as Valtteri Bottas goes quickest in FP3

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton in the third practice ahead of Qatar GP qualifying. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton in the third practice ahead of Qatar GP qualifying. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST
News

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, in that order, claimed the top two spots at the end of free practice three for the Qatar Grand Prix. The Finn picked up where he had left off in second practice while the Brit recovered from his Friday pace woes.

Red Bull F1's title contender Max Verstappen was third-fastest in the final practice session before qualifying gets underway at the Losail International circuit.

Bottas’ quickest lap was clocked at 1 minute 22.310 seconds, 0.078 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton and 0.310 up on Verstappen.

Hamilton has the slight edge over Verstappen 👀Bottas fastest overall ⏱#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/G4LUwkHB3n

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly was fourth-fastest, down from his Friday classification of second. However, the Frenchman has maintained consistent form in the top five in all sessions so far. The former Red Bull F1 driver was followed by Sergio Perez, who was fifth-fastest in the session.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz set the sixth-best time and was followed by Alpine F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in seventh and eighth respectively. Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc was ninth fastest and was followed by Alpha Tauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda in 10th.

🏁 END OF FP3 🏁Mercedes look strong heading into qualifying#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/p6KJBcqwyV

While Bottas and Lewis Hamilton had comfortable starts to the free practice session, Red Bull F1 seemed plagued by rear wing issues, particularly on Verstappen’s car. Most of the drivers were seen coming out late in the session, in an attempt to run their cars when the temperatures dropped.

Mercedes could sacrifice Valtteri Bottas in qualifying to provide Lewis Hamilton with tow

Due to the unique nature of the Losail circuit, the proposition of an aerodynamic "tow" factors into qualifying, where running behind another car provides a speed boost to the trailing car. This is due to the trailing car not being subject to as much drag as the leading car. Using this arrangement, teams could be seen sacrificing one driver to benefit the other in the session.

That's your lot for #QatarGP practice! 💪 Ending #FP3 at the top of the timesheets 👊 https://t.co/ppVWjvPAQG

Although the smooth flat track in Qatar suits Bottas, it wont be a surprise if Mercedes sacrifice the Finn's prospects in order to help Lewis Hamilton with a tow. While Mercedes are quick in the first and third sectors of the circuit, which comprises of straights, they are losing significant amounts of time to Red Bull F1 in the second sector, which is made up of faster corners.

The full results of the FP3 ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix are as follows:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

POS

NO

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

GAP

LAPS

1

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

1:22.310

17

2

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:22.388

+0.078s

16

3

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:22.651

+0.341s

10

4

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:22.835

+0.525s

17

5

11

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:22.846

+0.536s

14

6

55

Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:23.048

+0.738s

17

7

14

Fernando Alonso

ALPINE RENAULT

1:23.186

+0.876s

13

8

31

Esteban Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:23.209

+0.899s

18

9

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:23.276

+0.966s

17

10

22

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:23.567

+1.257s

20

11

3

Daniel Ricciardo

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:23.711

+1.401s

14

12

5

Sebastian Vettel

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:23.884

+1.574s

17

13

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:23.895

+1.585s

16

14

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:23.923

+1.613s

17

15

18

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:24.154

+1.844s

17

16

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:24.246

+1.936s

19

17

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:24.288

+1.978s

17

18

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:24.499

+2.189s

15

19

47

Mick Schumacher

HAAS FERRARI

1:24.680

+2.370s

20

20

9

Nikita Mazepin

HAAS FERRARI

1

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी