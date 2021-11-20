Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen as Valtteri Bottas goes quickest in FP3

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, in that order, claimed the top two spots at the end of free practice three for the Qatar Grand Prix. The Finn picked up where he had left off in second practice while the Brit recovered from his Friday pace woes.

Red Bull F1's title contender Max Verstappen was third-fastest in the final practice session before qualifying gets underway at the Losail International circuit.

Bottas’ quickest lap was clocked at 1 minute 22.310 seconds, 0.078 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton and 0.310 up on Verstappen.

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly was fourth-fastest, down from his Friday classification of second. However, the Frenchman has maintained consistent form in the top five in all sessions so far. The former Red Bull F1 driver was followed by Sergio Perez, who was fifth-fastest in the session.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz set the sixth-best time and was followed by Alpine F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in seventh and eighth respectively. Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc was ninth fastest and was followed by Alpha Tauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda in 10th.

While Bottas and Lewis Hamilton had comfortable starts to the free practice session, Red Bull F1 seemed plagued by rear wing issues, particularly on Verstappen’s car. Most of the drivers were seen coming out late in the session, in an attempt to run their cars when the temperatures dropped.

Mercedes could sacrifice Valtteri Bottas in qualifying to provide Lewis Hamilton with tow

Due to the unique nature of the Losail circuit, the proposition of an aerodynamic "tow" factors into qualifying, where running behind another car provides a speed boost to the trailing car. This is due to the trailing car not being subject to as much drag as the leading car. Using this arrangement, teams could be seen sacrificing one driver to benefit the other in the session.

Although the smooth flat track in Qatar suits Bottas, it wont be a surprise if Mercedes sacrifice the Finn's prospects in order to help Lewis Hamilton with a tow. While Mercedes are quick in the first and third sectors of the circuit, which comprises of straights, they are losing significant amounts of time to Red Bull F1 in the second sector, which is made up of faster corners.

The full results of the FP3 ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix are as follows:

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:22.310 17 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:22.388 +0.078s 16 3 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:22.651 +0.341s 10 4 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:22.835 +0.525s 17 5 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:22.846 +0.536s 14 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:23.048 +0.738s 17 7 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:23.186 +0.876s 13 8 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:23.209 +0.899s 18 9 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:23.276 +0.966s 17 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:23.567 +1.257s 20 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:23.711 +1.401s 14 12 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:23.884 +1.574s 17 13 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:23.895 +1.585s 16 14 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:23.923 +1.613s 17 15 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:24.154 +1.844s 17 16 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:24.246 +1.936s 19 17 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:24.288 +1.978s 17 18 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:24.499 +2.189s 15 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:24.680 +2.370s 20 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1

