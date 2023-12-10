Lewis Hamilton leaves his third-place trophy at the FIA Gala expressing his displeasure at the governing body

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton left his third-place trophy at the recently held FIA Gala to express his displeasure at the governing body for their actions last week.

The FIA launched an investigation against Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, the head of the F1 Academy, after it was alleged that they were sharing confidential information.

However, just before the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku on December 9, they decided to withdraw the investigation, citing that there have been no wrongdoings between the pair.

The incident and how it was handled did not sit well with Lewis Hamilton, who publicly criticized the FIA for not promoting diversity at their gala. As per Motorsport Magazin, the seven-time world champion in his press conference ahead of the ceremony said:

"We are constantly fighting to improve diversity and inclusion in the industry. But it seems that there are certain people in the leadership of the FIA who, every time we try to take a step forward, try to take us back to withdraw. And that has to change."

In an act of protest against the FIA for their actions, he left his third-place trophy in the F1 World Championship at the gala.

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on FIA's investigation against Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff

Lewis Hamilton was not impressed by how the FIA dealt with the situation involving Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff this past week.

As per PlanetF1, while defending Susie Wolff, Lewis Hamilton called the whole incident 'disappointing' and 'unacceptable', saying:

“It’s been a challenging week, a disappointing week, really, to see that the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve ever had in our sport in Susie Wolff without questioning, without any evidence. And then just saying ‘sorry’ at the end, and that’s just unacceptable."

It will be fascinating to see if the Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Suzie Wolff take some action against the governing body and ask for more clarity from them about the investigation.