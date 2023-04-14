Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Neat Burger to open its first outlet in the US

The days of F1 drivers competing without having to maintain a healthy diet or exercise regularly are long gone. To be competitive, drivers nowadays need to be physically strong and follow a rigorous diet. For fifteen years, Lewis Hamilton has regularly performed at that level.

Hamilton became a vegan in 2017 and utilizes his well-known status to advocate for animal rights and social justice concerns, frequently going to social media to encourage fans to do the same. Hamilton has also invested in vegan enterprises, putting his money where his mouth is. Now partnering with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton will now open his first vegan burger joint in the US.

Neat Burger will launch its first permanent outlet in the United States in New York City's Nolita district.

The store, which opened in 2019 in London, United Kingdom, with the support of world champion racing car driver Lewis Hamilton, sells standard fast-food cuisine converted vegan, such as plant-based cheeseburgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs, mac & cheese, tater tots, and milkshakes, as well as children's meals.

Following a strategic investment from actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, Neat Burger is expanding to the United States with key employees to assist the vegan burger restaurant and plant-based meat company establish its foundation.

The new Neat Burger site intends to forward the brand's purpose of creating accessible fast food that prioritizes the environment. When it comes to the environmental and ethical ramifications of eating animals, as well as the influence of one's diet, Neat Burger strives to bridge the gap between awareness and action.

Hamilton said in a statement:

"The response to Neat Burger since we opened has been incredible, I’m really proud of the boundaries we have been able to push in this space and the plans for expansion are really exciting.”

Neat Burger intends to have 1,000 corporately owned, franchised, and dark kitchen establishments by 2030. It is also trying to deliver next-generation plant-based meat replacements manufactured with healthful ingredients to the retail sector, such as its grain combination of quinoa, chickpeas, and mung beans.

Over 80,000 people have signed a petition to give Lewis Hamilton the 2021 Formula One title

Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 title under skeptical circumstances, while Hamilton was devastated, declaring over team radio, "this race is being manipulated." Mercedes challenged the outcome after the race, but the officials stayed firm.

Verstappen retained his title, but the drama didn't end there, with supporters still fuming about what transpired on that December day.

Over 80,000 people have signed a petition to give Lewis Hamilton a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 title, while Max Verstappen loses his maiden crown.

