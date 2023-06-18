Lewis Hamilton looks to give Fernando Alonso “hell” as he predicts Max Verstappen to sail through Canadian F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for an intense battle at the Canadian Grand Prix. After qualifying in fourth place, Hamilton has set his sights on giving Fernando Alonso a tough fight and securing a podium finish.

Lewis Hamilton secured P4 on the Saturday afternoon in Montreal after successfully maximising the wet/dry conditions in a rain-affected afternoon.

While others struggled, the Mercedes driver delivered an impressive performance, securing the fourth spot on the grid. Hamilton is set to start behind winner Max Verstappen, second-placed Nico Hulkenberg of Haas, who surprisingly managed to secure a spot in the starting grid, and Fernando Alonso.

Aston Martin's Alonso, who has been in top form throughout the season, finished third in the qualifying session. The Spaniard has been a force to be reckoned with so far this season, and Hamilton recognizes the challenge he poses.

Although he realises the challenge of surpassing Max Verstappen, Hamilton remains determined to push the limits and make the best out of his 4th spot on the starting grid.

“We are ahead of the Ferraris. Max will be gone most likely. But if I can hold on to Alonso and give him hell, that’s what I’ll do," said Hamilton.

Recording at 1m, 27.627s, Lewis Hamilton finished nearly two seconds behind Max Verstappen, who got 1m, 25.825s early on in the Q3 to almost secure a pole position. This was before the race was red-flagged due to Oscar Piastri's rear-ending the wall at Turn 7.

Lewis Hamilton looks back at his first-ever F1 win ahead of Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is truly one of those which holds a special place in the heart of Lewis Hamilton. It was on this circuit where a 22-year-old Hamilton driving for McLaren in his debut season secured his first of many race victories in Formula 1.

Reminiscing on his rookie season and the day he became the youngest driver to secure a win at the Canadian GP, the Mercedes legend shared a picture on his Instagram handle. It was a throwback to his early days as an F1 driver.

"It always feels full circle,” read the caption.

While Lewis Hamilton went on to win the Canadian Grand Prix a record seven times – tied with Michael Schumacher – the Briton's first-ever victory on the grid evidently possesses a special place in his heart.

The chances of Hamilton securing a record-breaking eighth win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve appear to be improbable. It'll still be interesting to witness how things pan out in Montreal for the seven-time world champion as he eyes a podium finish.

