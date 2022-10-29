Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton announced the launch of his film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films this week. The seven-time world champion plans to go into filmmaking and TV show production post-retirement from F1. In an interview with Deadline, Hamilton spoke about an acting career and plans for his future.

The former champion was asked about his experience voicing a character in Pixar's Cars franchise and how he would feel acting in front of the camera. Hamilton replied, saying:

"I’m fascinated by it, I really am. I would love to try it one day but I’m very conscious of the fact that it takes ten thousand hours to master something. I’m very stubborn. If I’m going to do something, I want it to be really good."

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about chasing excellence in every endeavor he put his time into. The Briton expressed how he wanted to be good at everything he did and filmmaking was no exception. He elucidated that he was open to learning about the business and not being someone who just flaunted his money. The Briton said:

"I don’t have to be the best at everything, necessarily, but I know how much hard work these actors have put in. I don’t want to be one of those celebs that just moves into a different field and thinks he can easily do it."

Hamilton also spoke about retirement and how he was not planning to quit F1 anytime soon. The 37-year-old felt he is in his athletic prime and can easily race at the highest level for a few more years. Hamilton said:

"My main focus and my core job is still motor racing. I’m 37. I’m very focused on my health: on my body, my mind, and my spiritual wellbeing."

Lewis Hamilton on buying into NFL team Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton also talked about buying into the NFL team Denver Broncos. The Broncos had a rough start to the season and Hamilton touched upon it too. He said:

"It has definitely been a tough start. With so much change, that’s natural. I loved being at the game, the atmosphere was incredible. For our team, I think we’ve just got to be patient and understand the process. The fans are what inspire us to continue as athletes so we couldn’t do it without them."

Lewis Hamilton will look to make a great return on his investment in the NFL. Hamilton has previously invested large sums of money in real estate, owning multiple properties, his most expensive being a penthouse in Manhattan. The British racecar driver also owns multiple luxury and sports cars.

With the Mexican GP this weekend, Hamilton will be looking to score some decent points and help Mercedes rise in the constructors' championship.

