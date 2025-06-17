Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings known about his experience of working on a Hollywood movie for the first time

Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer in the much-awaited F1 movie. However, this is not the Brit's first tryst with Hollywood as he once had to reject a role in a blockbuster film to focus on F1. He shared his thoughts on finally working in a Hollywood movie at the world premiere for the F1 film in New York.

The 40-year-old currently drives for Ferrari but drove for Mercedes when the chance of starring in 'Top Gun: Maverick' came knocking on his door. The Tom Cruise-led film began production in 2018, and Hamilton had the chance of being a maverick.

However, the Brit was in the midst of a championship battle with Sebastian Vettel and had to invest his time in scoring results on the F1 grid. This led him to unwillingly reject the offer.

On the other hand, when the F1 film was in its early days of inception, Lewis Hamilton did not let the chance of working on the movie slide by as it was being directed by Top Gun's director, Joseph Kosinski. So, he quickly grabbed the opportunity and revealed at the F1 film's premiere in New York how it has been an incredible experience for him:

"It's been an incredible-incredible experience from the moment that I spoke to Joe (Joseph Kosinski) about being a Maverick and then having to turn down that experience [of] being in that movie to then getting to work on this script with him and get to work on this movie."

Lewis Hamilton has played a crucial role in having the F1 film stay true to its roots.

Lewis Hamilton earns praise from Esteban Ocon for his role in maintaining authenticity in the F1 movie

Franco Colapinto, Lando Norris, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Esteban Ocon at the F1 Drivers' Private Screening of F1® The Movie in Monaco - Source: Getty

With Hollywood having a go at producing an F1 film, many fans feared that the sport would be overly dramatised. However, this does not seem to be the case as Lewis Hamilton paid close attention to detail in retaining the film's authenticity.

Esteban Ocon shared how Hamilton's presence helped the film steer clear of any dramatisation. He said (via The Race):

"I really see where Lewis has put his touch to manage to try and make everything as realistic as possible. You can really feel that Lewis has pushed to keep it super realistic.

"But there were some parts that they needed to make it a little bit more Hollywood, which is obviously for all the public and needs to be catching the eye of everyone. I think proper racing fans will enjoy it. They are going to comment about some of the things that maybe don't make 100% sense."

The F1 movie will release on June 27.

