Lewis Hamilton faces no further action for alleged yellow flag infringements during FP3 at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton almost got himself in massive trouble for allegedly disobeying double-waved yellow flags at the end of FP3. Going into the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he was summoned by stewards for a brief hearing that lasted 15 minutes. However, the Briton faces no further action over the incident.

He also had an incident with Nikita Mazepin after the latter nearly ran into the back of the Mercedes car as Hamilton failed to move out of his way.

No penalty will be welcomed by the team as the British driver currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points as we go into the penultimate Grand Prix.

The FIA rules and regulations state that drivers are required to reduce their speed significantly and are not allowed to overtake under double-waved yellow flags.

The yellow lights, which denote the yellow flags, apparently flashed by accident, without any incident having occurred. An official statement by the FIA said:

"The Race Director reported to the Stewards that the double yellow flag warning on the FIA Marshalling System was activated at Light Panel Number 6 accidentally, for less than one second"

David Croft @CroftyF1 Breaking News - No further action for alleged failure to respect double waved yellows Breaking News - No further action for alleged failure to respect double waved yellows https://t.co/Vvpzcb593J

At the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this year, Max Verstappen was found guilty of disobeying double-waved yellow flags at the end of the qualifying session. He was subsequently awarded a five-place grid penalty for his actions. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seemed to have dodged this bullet going into the qualifying session.

The stewards also made an official statement regarding Lewis Hamilton's alleged impediment to Nikita Mazepin, who was on a hot lap when the Briton failed to move out of his way. Hamilton received a reprimand and Mercedes have a 25000 Euros fine for the Mazepin incident. This will be his second reprimand of the season.

Lewis Hamilton fastest in FP1 and FP2

Lewis Hamilton seems to be the fastest Mercedes on track, outperforming teammate Valtteri Bottas in all practice sessions. The 36-year-old driver beat rival Max Verstappen at the end of FP1 and FP2, while managing to come in P2 behind Verstappen during the final practice session. It must be noted that the Briton was on the hard tire compound, while the Dutchman was on the soft tire compound.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the action live as Lewis Hamilton looks to clinch his record-breaking eighth world title.

Edited by Anurag Changmai