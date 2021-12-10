Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen react to Michael Masi's "points deduction" threat

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been warned by FIA F1 Racing Director Michael Masi that any unsporting gesture would be penalized, costing them the championship. Reacting to the new instructions, both championship protagonists had different views during the press conference.

Speaking at the FIA driver’s press conference, Lewis Hamilton commented on Masi’s new instructions by saying:

“I mean, its happened in the past obviously, and sure, the stewards hadn’t taken the precautions they have this time around. I think its fair that they do it and hopefully, they won’t need to be used and we have a great race and we move forward. But I don’t really have an opinion about it otherwise. I am here to do my job and I don’t want to see the stewards anymore than they want to see me.”

Lewis Hamilton said he hoped the championship would not be resolved off-track, by way of penalties or crashes. But Max Verstappen felt there was nothing new in the directive or sporting code.

Reacting to Michael Masi’s new directive, Max Verstappen said:

“I know whats in the sporting code, so nobody needs to be really reminded of that and I think they can put it in every single race weekend. I mean there is nothing really new added this weekend.”

Michael Masi warns Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

The FIA Racing Director has warned both title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that if there are any aggressive moves from either driver to force the other off-track, there could be championship points deductions or even race-bans enforced. The new directive is a result of incidents at the Brazilian and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, where both men crossed the line while racing each other.

According to the Race Director’s notes, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are to adhere to the sporting directive and neither will be let off easily should they violate it. Currently, the floating narrative in the paddock is that Verstappen might crash into Hamilton given his edge in the championship when it comes to the number of race wins.

