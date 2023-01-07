Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's epic dual in 2019 impressed double world champion Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso was left impressed by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's absorbing duel in the 2019 Hungarian GP.

Watching on as a spectator after leaving the sport at the end of the 2018 season, Alonso thoroughly enjoyed the absorbing battle between Hamilton and Verstappen at the Hungaroring.

The Spaniard took to social media at the time and wrote:

"Bravo Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen!! Pushing 70 laps to the maximum. More than 1 minute to the 3rd , nearly +1lap and a half to the top 5. Both Impressive. Thanks for the show"

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 Bravo @LewisHamilton and @Max33Verstappen !! Pushing 70 laps to the maximum. More than 1 minute to the 3rd , nearly +1lap and a half to the top 5. Both Impressive. Thanks for the show Bravo @LewisHamilton and @Max33Verstappen !! Pushing 70 laps to the maximum. More than 1 minute to the 3rd , nearly +1lap and a half to the top 5. Both Impressive. Thanks for the show 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Verstappen began that weekend in strong fashion, taking pole position to become the first Dutch Formula 1 driver to be on pole and the 100th different driver to take pole in F1 history. Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton were second and third, respectively.

On race day, the Dutchman came under pressure from both Bottas and Hamilton going into turn one. Bottas locking his front right tire forced Hamilton wide, which allowed Verstappen to pull away before turn two. Verstappen and Hamilton soon pulled away from the rest of the pack and lapped every car, bar Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes turned the race in their favor when they pitted the Briton for fresh tires with 22 laps to go. With four laps to go, Hamilton sealed victory with a pass around the outside of Verstappen going into turn one.

PlanetF1 @Planet_F1 Hungary 2019



An enthralling race in Budapest saw Hamilton produce a battling drive to take victory ahead of Max Verstappen.



Hamilton opted for an extra pit stop, and he hauled in the Red Bull at over a second per lap and took a late lead after Verstappen’s tyres dropped off Hungary 2019An enthralling race in Budapest saw Hamilton produce a battling drive to take victory ahead of Max Verstappen.Hamilton opted for an extra pit stop, and he hauled in the Red Bull at over a second per lap and took a late lead after Verstappen’s tyres dropped off https://t.co/KiXNLZtw7z

"His driving today was a different dimension to me" - Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised Lewis Hamilton following 2019 Hungarian GP win

After the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was full of praise for his driver. The Austrian stated that there is no holding back Hamilton once he sees the possibility of a victory and said:

"The moment Lewis Hamilton sniffed the possibility, there was no holding back. I think in order to dominate such an era, I think the team needs to come together on this journey and create something special. And it doesn't go without every single member of the team."

"But it certainly doesn't go without the right guy in the car. His driving today was a different dimension to me."

Wolff also praised Verstappen for giving everyone a clean yet entertaining race. He added:

"You could see that this was two great drivers with a lot of respect for each other because only if you have respect can you go through a corner 180 mph next to each other. It was an unbelievable drive. We knew the moment he would see him, that would be enough."

With 11 wins from 21 races, Lewis Hamilton ended the 2019 season successfully defending his World Drivers' Championship title.

Poll : 0 votes