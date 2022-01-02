"Toto is an incredible competitor" - Stoffel Vandoorne on how Mercedes 'hurt' after Lewis Hamilton's controversial loss to Max Verstappen in 2021

Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has left Mercedes 'hurt', according to Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne is a test driver for the Mercedes team in F1. He is also a driver for their Formula E team alongside Dutchman Nyck de Vries.

Speaking to RTBF in Belgium, Vandoorne weighed in on the controversial end to the final race of the F1 season that cost Lewis Hamilton the title. He said:

“Despite an eighth Constructors’ crown in a row, you can feel the disappointment of not having won both titles.”

Vandoorne then went on to say:

“But that’s normal, Toto (Wolff) is an incredible competitor, passionate about the sport, he gives his life for the team, and in moments when victory slips away like in Abu Dhabi, it hurts a lot.”

Lewis Hamilton seemed on the path to winning an unprecedented eighth drivers' world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A late crash by Williams' Nicholas Latifi, however, turned the race on its head.

The ensuing Safety Car period saw Max Verstappen pit for a fresh set of soft tires. Hamilton, on the other hand, was told to stay out by Mercedes in a bid to hold on to track position.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi's decision not to allow lapped cars to pass on lap 56 before changing his stance on the next lap irked Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

The Briton found himself battling Verstappen with old rubber when Masi abruptly called the Safety Car, setting up a last-lap dash to the finish line. Verstappen won that dash and the championship too as a result.

Mercedes initially protested and planned to appeal before withdrawing their protest. The team, however, is still not over the whole episode if Vandoorne is to be believed.

Lewis Hamilton taking 'social media break' after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix loss

Lewis Hamilton is taking a break from all forms of social media, according to his brother, Nicholas Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has been silent on social media ever since his last-lap loss at the hands of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis did not speak much in the immediate post-race interview at the Yas Marina Circuit. He also skipped out on the post-race press conference as well as the FIA Gala later that week in Paris.

Off Track @OffTrack_FR



💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux."



#F1



#Twitch | Nicolas Hamilton donne des nouvelles de son frère Lewis, silencieux sur les réseaux sociaux depuis le #AbuDhabiGP 💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux." 🔴 #Twitch | Nicolas Hamilton donne des nouvelles de son frère Lewis, silencieux sur les réseaux sociaux depuis le #AbuDhabiGP ! 💬 "Lewis va bien, je pense qu'il a juste besoin d’une petite pause sur les réseaux sociaux."#F1https://t.co/gpSdoNSU8W

Speaking on his Twitch feed, Nicholas had this to say about his brother's absence from social media:

“Yeah, Lewis (Hamilton) is fine. He’s just having a bit of a social media break which I don’t blame him for. Social media can be a very toxic place. But, yeah, he’s cool there. He’s fine. Yeah, he’s alright. He’s currently on… he’s watching the kids ski at the moment.”

Lewis Hamilton also received a knighthood shortly after the final race of the season for his contribution to the world of motorsports.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Briton became the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Edited by Anurag C