Lewis Hamilton is a 'moving target for rivals' according to Mercedes director

According to Andrew Shovlin, the Trackside Engineering Director at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is a tough competitor to beat due to his exceptional talent and unrelenting work ethic.

In an interview with the BBC, Shovlin heaped praise on the Briton. Shovlin stated that Hamilton's natural ability is so abundant that it makes him a "moving target" for other drivers trying to surpass him. He said:

"Lewis has natural talent in abundance, but his work ethic and ability to continually develop and improve means that, for drivers trying to beat him, he’s a bit of a moving target."

Shovlin went on to talk about how Lewis Hamilton's bad days are few and far between and even when isn't as his best, the Briton is better than most drivers on the grid. Shovlin added:

"The thing with Lewis now is his bad days are so few and far between and even on his bad days he’s as good as the others. That’s what’s brought him to the level he is. It’s the consistency. And when he’s at his best, the level is just phenomenal."

Lewis Hamilton is widely considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport. The Briton has won a record 7 World Championships in F1 and also won the GP2 World Championship in 2006.

Hamilton has consistently demonstrated his exceptional driving skills and unparalleled competitiveness, making him one of the most recognizable and successful drivers in the world. His dedication and hard work, both on and off the track, have earned him a reputation as a true champion and an inspiration to many aspiring racers.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers despite a winless 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton has established numerous records in the world of motorsports, cementing his place as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

Some of his most notable accomplishments include the most pole positions, the most Grand Prix wins, and the most career points scored.

He has also achieved the most wins at a single track (held jointly with Michael Schumacher) and the most wins with a single team. In addition to these impressive records, Hamilton is also known for his impressive longevity in the sport, having consistently competed at the highest level for over a decade. His dedication, talent, and unwavering determination have made him a fan favorite and a dominant force in the world of motorsports.

Despite being winless last season, the progress shown in the second half of the year signals good things for the Briton and Mercedes AMG F1 team. Hamilton will look to challenge Max Verstappen next season and try to end the Red Bull domination.

