Lewis Hamilton needs Max Verstappen's help to break an F1 record

Lewis Hamilton could break another record in Formula 1 in the upcoming 2023 season with the help of reigning two-time world champion Max Verstappen. The seven-time champion has amassed many records to his name during his time in the sport. He already has a record for most wins, most pole positions, and most podiums to his name.

This season, he could break the record for most podiums shared with another driver, a record he currently shares with recently retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The duo has shared the podium 56 times in the sport.

In 2023, Lewis Hamilton will have the opportunity to break that record with former teammate Valtteri Bottas, with whom he has stood on the podium 53 times. However, he and Max Verstappen will likely be the ones to smash the record as they have shared the podium celebrations 52 times and are competing in race-winning machinery at the front of the grid.

Formula 1 @F1



🥇 Max Verstappen

🥈 Lewis Hamilton

🥉 George Russell



#FrenchGP #F1 Your podium stars in France🥇 Max Verstappen🥈 Lewis Hamilton🥉 George Russell Your podium stars in France 💫🥇 Max Verstappen🥈 Lewis Hamilton 🥉 George Russell #FrenchGP #F1 https://t.co/yHYy7CA9mQ

Hamilton and Verstappen shared the podium six times during the 2022 season, with the last podium coming at the 2022 F1 Mexico City GP. If Mercedes and Red Bull put out a competitive package in 2023, the pair might take home the record in the first half of the season.

Good thing for Lewis Hamilton to face 'really hot' pressure from George Russell: Johnny Herbert

Former F1 driver and commentator Johnny Herbert revealed that facing pressure from his Mercedes teammate George Russell might be a good thing for Lewis Hamilton. Speaking to Total-Motorsport.com, he said:

"It’s a good thing, maybe for Lewis, knowing that the pressure is going to be really hot from George. It can be a very positive thing for a driver to know your team-mate is going to be strong, to be pushed. You know you need to up your game straightaway. Lewis has done that in the past but he’s coming to the end of his career."

Despite Russell's impressive 2022 season, Herbert believes that Hamilton will not give up without a fight in the new season, adding:

"Things change as you get older and when you have a young whippersnapper coming in, who’s hungry for that success, there is going to be a crossover at some point. Will that be this year? I would be surprised. But I think it’s gonna be a mighty, tight tussle with George very hungry to try and take the reins away from Lewis, who won’t give up very easily as well. That’s what we want."

George Russell finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the driver's standings in 2022, outscoring him by 35 points. With this feat, he became only the third driver to beat Hamilton in the same car after Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg.

Poll : 0 votes