Lewis Hamilton “not sure” Mercedes can compete against Max Verstappen and Red Bull F1 for race wins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton recently shared his beliefs on whether he can topple the freakishly-dominant run Max Verstappen and Red Bull are on this season.

As the F1 season approaches its summer break, all eyes are on the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance have reached new heights this season. The question on everyone's mind now is whether Red Bull's closest rival Mercedes can close the performance gap and challenge the Austrian side for race wins.

The Hungarian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton put an end to Verstappen's dominant run of pole positions. But it also highlighted the ongoing challenges Mercedes faces in keeping up with Red Bull's pace.

Despite Hamilton's impressive performance in the race, Red Bull was half a second per lap quicker than their closest rivals. Mercedes were left struggling to find the optimal balance between qualifying and race pace.

In the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2023 Belgian GP, which included Sportskeeda, Lewis Hamilton was asked whether Mercedes win a race in the current season.

The seven-time world champion's response was measured and reflective, as he replied:

"At the moment? Not quite sure we can compete with [Max]. There were times in the last race when he was 0.8s faster than everyone on a single lap [...] but never say never."

Hamilton's response sheds light on the current situation at Mercedes, acknowledging the undeniable strength of Red Bull and Verstappen.

Despite their best efforts, Mercedes have struggled to match the sheer pace and consistency displayed by their rivals. Max Verstappen's dominance in Hungary was yet another testament to their dominance for the past two and a half seasons.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes now prepare to take on the challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit, hoping to mount a formidable challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

F1 pundit predicts Max Verstappen's ascendancy over Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 race winner and pundit Johnny Herbert has stirred up the F1 conversations by boldly stating that Max Verstappen will surpass Lewis Hamilton's remarkable achievements in the sport.

Max Verstappen has been setting the F1 world alight with his exceptional performances. He is well on his way to clinching a third consecutive Drivers' title. He already boasts an impressive 110-point lead over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

In an interview with King Casino Bonus, Herbert expressed his belief in Verstappen's unrivaled abilities:

"Verstappen is a once-in-a-generational talent. There is always one individual who comes along who is better than the last – notwithstanding the technological advances."

"Max will be better than Lewis, Lewis was better than Michael Schumacher, and Schumacher was better than Senna. It just evolves," explained Herbert.

Max Verstappen will look to continue his dominance this weekend at the Belgian GP, having won here last year as well.