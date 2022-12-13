Lewis Hamilton is one of the 93 Most Stylish People of 2022, according to New York Times

Lewis Hamilton has been selected as one of the 93 most stylish people of 2022 by the New York Times. In a list recently unveiled by the prestigious publication, the Stevenage-born British superstar, who is also one of the most successful F1 drivers in the history of the sport, was selected as one of the 93 most stylish people of the year.

The list also contains names like Serena Williams, Rihanna, Ben Affleck, and Martha Stewart.

Speaking about the way Lewis Hamilton carries himself, the publication wrote:

"It was a bad year for the British Formula 1 driver on the track. But he was far more successful when it came to getting dressed, wearing Valentino pink suiting on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September issue, Kenzo and Versace knits in the pit lane and, to the chagrin of the sport’s governing body, lots (and lots) of bling."

Hamilton had one of the worst seasons of his career as he was unable to win a race, unable to secure a pole position, and unable to even beat his teammate.

On the back of the heartbreak of what happened in Abu Dhabi last season, the 2022 F1 season was not a strong comeback for the Mercedes driver. He finished the year in 6th place, behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Something inside is telling me you’re not done yet: Lewis Hamilton

In an interview with the New York Times, the question of Hamilton's future came up and the Mercedes driver admitted that he does think about retirement.

His father and brother push him to keep going while his mother and sister want him to take things easy. Having said that, he still feels that he has more to give. He told The New York Times:

"It’s not forever but something inside is telling me: ‘you’re not done yet, you’ve got to keep pushing'. You’ve got more to do, more to achieve'. It’s going to be hard one day, stopping racing. I’ve done it for 30 years and it will be 30-plus years when I do eventually stop. Luckily for me, right this second, it’s not now. My dad and my brother, they’re like, ‘Yeah, keep racing forever,’ because they are racers."

"For my mum and my sister? I can definitely sense they want me to do whatever I want to do. They can also see how tiring it is, that it weighs heavy on you. Sometimes when I go around to my sister’s house I just pass out on the couch!"

It'll be interesting to see what Lewis Hamilton decides regarding his future and if Mercedes are willing to extend the George Russell-Lewis Hamilton partnership for a few more years.

