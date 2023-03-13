Lewis Hamilton is ‘one of the greatest drivers ever’, claims rival Max Verstappen

Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen has said that his great rival Lewis Hamilton is 'one of the greatest' drivers in F1 history.

The duo have shared an iconic rivalry, which reached its height during the 2021 season. In controversial fashion, Verstappen denied the Mercedes driver his eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi in 2021 as he won his first title.

Since then, Hamilton and Verstappen have rarely raced on the same tarmac, as Mercedes have slid in terms of performance against Red Bull. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Verstappen said:

"I don’t think we have a difficult relationship at all. It is quite straightforward. It’s just that with others you have a closer relationship. It depends to an extent on how you live your life, and perhaps we are not similar in that regard. Of course, we had a big rivalry in 2021, but ultimately we do have a lot of respect for each other.

"He is definitely up there as one of the greatest drivers ever. I have no need or desire to deny that. Consistency is his key and staying on top of his game. That is not so hard when you are so talented; it doesn’t take a lot of effort to do that. The way he has managed his championships is very impressive. He has stood up when he needed to and made a difference."

“We've just got to keep working" - Lewis Hamilton after Bahrain GP

After finishing P5 in the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton pointed out the deficiencies in the W14. Speaking to F1.com, Hamilton said:

“We are lacking a lot of downforce, and we've got a lot of work to do to add more to the car. As soon as we put more load on the front and rear, we will be able to pick up our pace. We've just got to keep working; we know we are not where we need to be. I've got to stay positive, keep my head up and keep pushing the team. I will be a positive light for them and get the best points I can."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes can sort out the issues plaguing their car and give Lewis Hamilton a more competitive package.

