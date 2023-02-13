Lewis Hamilton opened up about his first-ever experience of watching an NFL game live in the stadium

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that experiencing his first NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers after last year's US Grand Prix was 'incredible'.

The British F1 driver is a minority owner of the Broncos. He was present in Los Angeles to watch his team play for the first time live in a stadium in Austin, Texas. This was right after he finished second behind Red Bull driver and rival Max Verstappen in the championship.

According to Autosport, the Mercedes driver revealed that there was a lot to learn for him by watching NFL athletes compete at the peak of their powers. He said:

"That experience was incredible, to just be in that huge arena. Firstly, the stadium is amazing but just to see a different group of fans – all with the similarities of the fans that we have here, just passionate about their team, right on the edge of their seats for every single play."

"And then for me, just like speaking to the coach, speaking to the players, and speaking to the rest of the owners, about the takeover, about the challenges that we have, the things that we need to improve on, like our offence."

"I like getting super deep into all that kind of stuff" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton stated that he likes to get deep into knowing things about his Denver Broncos team and its requirements. He recognized that last season, the three-time Super Bowl winners' defense was quite strong but lacked the punch in the offense. Hamilton said:

"Our defense is really strong but our offense is quite weak at the moment. You've got Russell [Wilson, Denver quarterback] that's new to the team and he needs more protection. He's still getting to know a lot of the players around him. And so yeah, I like getting super deep into all that kind of stuff. And also into athlete performance because these guys are huge. Some of the guys are over 300 pounds, they’re massive – wouldn't want those guys to hit you."

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about the role he would like to play by owning a team like the Broncos, adding:

"Then just looking into how I can play a role with that team in terms of supporting them and also the things that we're going to do with D&I [Diversity and Inclusion] within the community in Denver."

It would be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton is seen watching more Broncos games in 2023 as F1 has three races in the USA which will give him time and opportunities to support his team.

Poll : 0 votes